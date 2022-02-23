ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bryce Dallas Howard celebrates 'over two decades of being in love' with her husband Seth Gabel

The Press
The Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bryce Dallas Howard celebrates 'over two decades of being in...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Her 'Favorite Thing' About Acting In Jurassic World (And It's One Every Actor Should Be Able To Relate To)

The end of an era is coming for Bryce Dallas Howard, as Jurassic World Dominion is months away from release and will wrap up this era of the Jurassic Park franchise. For now though, Howard has chosen to reminisce about her time working on the film series. As such, she revealed her favorite thing from being part of the long-running, dinosaur-packed franchise, and why actors specifically should relate to it.
MOVIES
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Gabel
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Black Enterprise

YOU ARE THE FATHER: Nick Cannon And Ex-Wife of Former NFL Quarterback Are Expecting A Baby

Nick Cannon’s loins are at it again. The Wildin’ Out creator is reportedly expecting his eighth child. The 41-year-old daytime television host and comedian attended what looked like a baby shower on Sunday afternoon in Malibu. The elaborate fiesta also had a gender reveal. The mom-to-be, Breana (Bre) Tiesi, rocked a form-fitting ivory strapless gown that hugged her growing belly. Guests and pink and blue balloons surrounded Nick and Tiesi as he posed in photos nestled with her pregnant belly in his arms.
NFL
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Date#Love
Hello Magazine

Elton John and David Furnish 'so excited' as they make surprising announcement

Elton John and David Furnish are celebrating after announcing that their Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party is returning after two years. The couple, who share two children together, Zachary, 11, and Elijah, nine, jointly revealed the news on their respective Instagram accounts. WATCH: David Furnish praises Meghan Markle as they...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa celebrates huge news about son Michael - 'congratulations'

There was cause for celebration in Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family on Friday when they shared exciting news about their old son, Michael. The LIVE! host was thrilled to announce that the 24-year-old had won a Viewers' Choice trophy and a clip on her show's Instagram explained why. Michael...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel At Their 'Breaking Point' As Singer Reaches Out To Ex Britney Spears To Talk About 'The Old Days'

Longtime couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel may have spent much of the last year out of the public eye, but their actions still managed to raise eyebrows. In late 2021, the pair put their Hollywood Hills family home on the market for $35 million. Then, in early January, it was revealed they’d also quietly unloaded their sprawling, 5,400-square-foot penthouse in lower Manhattan for $29 million.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Lori Harvey Explains The Key To Success In Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have been going strong for over a year after becoming Instagram official in January 2021. The couple has been all over social media with their vacation photos. While maintaining their growing relationship, Harvey and Jordan have been quite busy due to their respective schedules. But that hasn’t slowed down their passion for each other. The model revealed the key to success in her relationship with the Creed III star.
MUSIC
Ok Magazine

Bill Hader & Anna Kendrick Are Getting Serious After Actress' Split From Ex Ben Richardson, Couple Is Completely In Sync: Source

They've managed to keep their one-year romance hush-hush, and a source tells OK! it won't be long until Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader take the next step in their relationship. The duo, who both starred in the 2019 holiday movie Noelle, reportedly hooked up shortly after the Pitch Perfect alum, 36, quietly split from her longtime cinematographer boyfriend, Ben Richardson, in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian just shared a makeup-free selfie from bed, and she looks incredible

We’re all so used to seeing celebs living such lavish lifestyles – the glitz and the glam of Hollywood, eh? It was only a few days ago that Kim Kardashian shared a full glam itty bitty bikini picture on Instagram celebrating Valentine’s Day. This time, the mum-of-four has stripped it all back in an au naturel no makeup selfie straight from her bed and is posing alongside her daughter North West.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Andy Cohen Admits There Are Real Housewives He Hates And Shares Why He Won't Follow Any Of 'Em On Instagram

Essentially, Andy Cohen is viewed by many fans as almost like the Santa Claus or Godfather of the Real Housewives franchise. He executive produces the various shows and presides over their drama-filled reunion specials, which makes it no wonder that it seems like the castmates are ever-eager to be on his good side. (Both figuratively and literally.) Unfortunately for them, the longtime Bravo host admitted that there are indeed some among them he hates. Cohen has also shared why none of them (including the favored) are getting that follow back on his Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy