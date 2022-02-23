ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tenneco being taken private in $7.1 billion deal

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutomotive parts maker Tenneco is being taken private by funds managed by affiliates of private equity firm...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

FNZ valued at $20 billion in private equity raise

FNZ Group said it received $1.1 billion in equity funding from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and a separate sum from Motive Partners in a deal that values the wealth management platform at about $20 billion. CPP's infusion was part of $1.4 billion the company raised in total, which it disclosed Friday. Once part of Credit Suisse, FNZ launched in 2003 in New Zealand. Since then, the company has grown its assets under management more than seven times to more than $1.5 trillion from $212 billion in the past five years. CDPQ and Generation Investment Management acquired a majority stake in the company in 2018. Temasek invested in the company in 2021. Along with the private equity and pension plan shareholders, FNZ Group also has more than 800 employee-shareholders. Adrian Durham remains founder and group CEO of FNZ. Lazard & Co. Ltd. was exclusive financial adviser on the deal.
MARKETS
bizjournals

Dallas-based MoneyGram agrees to go private in $1.8-billion deal

MoneyGram International Inc. has agreed to go private in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.8 billion but will keep its leadership team and Dallas headquarters. Chicago private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners announced a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of the Dallas-based global money transfer and payment service for $11 per share, taking the company off the public market. The price represents about a 50% premium from the local company’s closing stock price on Dec. 14. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, pending regulatory approval.
DALLAS, TX
bizjournals

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt to be taken private by Veritas in $2.8B cash deal

Learning technology company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, or HMH, is being taken private in one of the largest acquisition deals involving a local tech company this year. The deal takes place less than a year after the parent company of HarperCollins Publishers closed its acquisition of Houghton Mifflin's books and media division last May.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Tenneco is acquired by Apollo Management in $7.1B deal

Tenneco (TEN) said it struck a deal to be acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Management (NYSE:APO) for $20.00 per share. The all-cash transaction will have an enterprise valuation of approximately $7.1B, inclusive of debt. The deal price of marks a 100.4% premium over Tenneco's closing share price of $9.98 on February 22.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apollo#Tenneco Inc#Automotive Parts#Affiliates
Benzinga

Recap: Tenneco Q4 Earnings

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tenneco missed estimated earnings by 168.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $0.16. Revenue was up $261.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Apollo taking manufacturer Tenneco private at fat premium

Apollo Global Management Inc. said Wednesday it agreed to pay a roughly 100% premium to buy Tenneco Inc., sending shares of the clean air and powertrain system manufacturer up sharply. Tenneco. TEN,. +93.24%. stock jumped 96% to $19.53 in premarket trading. The stock traded close to Apollo’s. APO,. -0.78%
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy