In rural Faribault County, there is only one veterinarian. His name is Dr. Robert Bogan and he owns his practice in Blue Earth, Minnesota. However, Dr. Bogan is 75 and wants to retire, but he doesn't want to leave his community without a veterinarian. So he went on a long hunt to find the perfect person to take over.

FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO