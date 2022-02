LAS CRUCES – All eight seniors logged minutes on Senior Day as the Aggies used a monster third quarter to coast to an 80-71 win over Chicago State on Saturday afternoon in the Pan American Center. The sixth win in conference play also secured a spot for NM State in the upcoming WAC Tournament by way of putting themselves out of reach from the last-place Cougars. ...

