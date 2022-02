This job, which pays $174,000 a year, is available right now in Minnesota. But there ARE a few catches if you're interested. If you're looking for a new job, this one is open right now in southeast Minnesota. The pay is pretty good-- $174,000 a year-- with some pretty spiffy benefits, as well. But there IS a catch: it IS kind of temporary. And a little tricky to get.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO