As we approach fight week for UFC 272, the trash talk between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal is ramping up as expected. Since the grudge math between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal has been announced, all of the trash talk has been coming from Masvidal. In fact, “Gamebred” even released an exposé of Covington’s alleged secrets. Gamebred has had other choice things to say about his ex-buddy, and now Covington has begun to fire back now that his training camp has all but wrapped up.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO