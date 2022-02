Students at Sand Creek Middle School will be returning to their classrooms Wednesday, just days after the arrest of a fifth-grade teacher. Colonie police say 57-year-old Patrick Morgan is accused of hiding a camera inside of a staff bathroom. The device was disguised as a cell phone charger and captured images of female and male faculty. Police say they've identified multiple victims but haven't indicated that any students were recorded. Morgan was charged with unlawful surveillance Monday and is on administrative leave.

