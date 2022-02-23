2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo First Drive: The Electrified Longroof

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is the improbable, practical-wagon version of the automaker’s sizzling electric Taycan sedan. A marginally lifted suspension and aggressive body cladding complement its hatchback shape and match most other modern longroofs. Porsche

By any reasonable standard, the Porsche Taycan is a dream car. It’s a stunning electric sedan with Nürburgring carving handling and up to 750 horsepower—enough juice to bring Frankenstein’s monster to life. But some buyers will always dream bigger. “If only Porsche would build me a Taycan station wagon,” a fan might muse, knowing it could never, ever happen. And yet, it has.

For a niche of American holdouts who prefer wagons to SUV’s, the Taycan Cross Turismo is simply a better Taycan, with enhanced four-seasons capability and room for passengers and gear. So what if this wonder wagon starts from $95,050, and $188,950 in Turbo S form? Well-heeled wagonistas will be happy it exists. After taking one for an extended east coast drive, so are we.

Modern Volvo wagons are handsome, but the long-roofed Cross Turismo takes wagon style to a new level. This Porsche looks like nothing else on the road, a blend of elegance, aggression and practicality that recalls the Ferrari GTC4 Lusso wagon—only with four doors versus the Ferrari’s two.

The Taycan Cross Turismo blurs the line between wagon and fastback hatch, but it for sure offers more room inside and more all-season capability with little or no loss in performance or poise. Porsche

Practical Performance

The stretched, commanding body brings a welcome 3.6 inches of extra headroom in the back seat. With rear seats erect, the longer roof affords about 10 percent more cargo space, for a maximum 15.7 cubic-feet in Cross Turismo and 4S Cross Turismo versions.

Folding those seats opens a generous 42.8 cubic-feet of space. And there’s still 2.9 cubes in the underhood “frunk” for odds-and-ends. That tall-opening liftgate and hatch afford easy stowage of skis or other long items.

A standard glass panoramic roof helped counter the winter blahs of New York. For chores or leisure, the weekend vibe includes an optional roof transport system that integrates into standard roof rails. There’s even an optional rear-mounted bike rack.

Versus a Taycan sedan—which offers a rear-drive model and a smaller battery—Cross Turismos play up utility with standard all-wheel-drive and a double-deck “Performance Battery Plus” with a 93.4-kilowatt hour gross capacity. That all-wheel drive puts a powerful electric motor at each axle for improved traction and confidence.

To sail over snow or rutted roads without scraping that pretty body, the Cross Turismo sits 0.8-inch taller, with SUV-style cladding on fender extensions, rocker panels and fascias. A standard adaptive air suspension brings a wider range of ride heights. An optional $1,780 Off-Road Design Package lifts the car another 0.4 inches and adds subtle additional body armor. Those who don’t want the body cladding can opt for the Sport Turismo, but it comes only as a GTS.

Folding the seats down yields 42.8 cubic-feet of cargo space, which is modest by wagon standards but a whole lot more than most other performance sedans or sports cars. Overall, the Cross Turismo makes for a more practical tourer than its sedan sibling. Porsche

Fast, not Frowsy

Is this a Porsche, or a six-figure Subaru? That question is answered, swiftly, when the Cross Turismo hits the road. Our Taycan 4S Cross Turismo (from $111,650) tamed fearsomely slick winter roads with 482 horsepower from a pair of permanent-magnet motors. A launch-control start boosts output to 562 horsepower. This Porsche soars to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, through a quarter-mile in 12.2 seconds, and reaches a 149-mph peak—and does it as quietly as an assassin.

The Cross Turismo’s lift is minimal compared with some jacked up wagons, but while it won’t be heading very far off road, Performance in snow and ice was spectacular. Winter Pirelli P Zero tires also helped turn this Taycan into a veritable magic sleigh.

On snow-choked dirt roads in upstate New York, I summoned the Cross Turismo’s unique Gravel mode on a dashboard touchscreen. The setting lifts the Porsche to the tallest of five ride heights. In this mode, Porsche Torque Vectoring works to keep front and rear axles churning at identical speeds. The two-speed transmission, rare among mainly single-speed EVs, holds first gear longer to ensure a steady helping of torque.

A pair of Turbo versions includes a Turbo S with the aforementioned 750-horsepower peak. That Turbo S knocks off 60 mph in 2.7 seconds, nearly as quick as an 1,111-horsepower Lucid Air Dream.

Plenty of electric cars are surreally fast in a straight line. What separates the Taycan is pure handling—and pure entertainment value—traits that remain elusive for some EVs. Even with its slight boost in ride height the Cross Turismo does a reasonably convincing imitation of the brand’s classic 911 sports car, albeit a 911 that tops 5,000 pounds, thanks to all that battery ballast below the floor. To get any comparable performance in a wagon means shopping for other heavyweights like the Audi RS6 Avant or Porsche’s own Panamera Sport Turismo.

Taycan Cross Turismo: Charging, Range and Regenerative Braking

A test in a bitterly cold New York winter did no favors for the Taycan Cross Turismo 4S’ driving range. Still, mellow driving had the Porsche on pace to reach the EPA’s official 215-mile range rating. Credit the Taycan’s sophisticated battery thermal management, now improved in these 2022 Taycans. In more-moderate climes, I’ve managed to exceed those EPA estimates by 20 percent or more in the Taycan sedan, and I’m confident this wagon could do the same.

Still, though the Taycan’s real-world range is closer to 270 miles, that pales before the 520-mile stamina of the Lucid Air, or 408 miles for the Tesla Model S Long Range. A stingy EPA rating of 76 mpge tells the tale, versus the Lucid’s 131 mpge, and 121 mpge for the Tesla.

One of the nicest additions of the Cross Turismo, versus the regular Taycan, is its additional 3.6 inches of rear headroom. The Taycan sedan’s back seat is sports-car confining but the wagon’s confines are appreciably roomier. Porsche

Brakes are crushingly strong and sensitive in any situation, again in Porsche fashion. Our model’s Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (a $3,490 option) wrap rotors in nearly diamond-hard tungsten carbide that won’t rust and produces virtually no brake dust.

Porsche’s philosophy on regenerative braking is that their electric cars should stop much like their gasoline cars. So even on the strongest of two brake-recuperation settings, the Taycan doesn’t allow the one-pedal driving many EV owners love. Porsche would do better to let drivers choose for themselves, with a robust setting that takes full advantage of regenerative tech, especially in city driving or heavy traffic.

Inside the Cross Turismo

Expanded real estate aside, the Cross Turismo’s cabin is much like the sedan’s: Luxurious, focused and a bit clinical, with a big helping of display screens. A chunky three-point steering wheel and body-wrapping seats are ideal. The Porsche Active Cockpit can go wall-to-wall with a curved driver’s display, two center screens, and an optional passenger touchscreen. That right-hand screen is part of a $4,940 Technology Package that also adds a head-up display and an automated parking function.

If the Taycan’s performance is an EV benchmark, its Porsche Communication Management infotainment—now in its sixth generation—lags the modern pace. Screen menus aren’t always logical. Dinky screen icons are hard to prod while you’re driving. (Wireless Apple CarPlay and Apple Music are free for three years, along with over-the-air updates).

The Taycan’s many screens, and the on on the passengers’ side is optional, look great but Porche’s infotainment systems isn’t always easy to navigate, with many menus and lots of small icons. Porsche

Voice commands fare better, and there are functions galore, from performance settings to Porsche’s semi-autonomous InnoDrive (another $1,540 upcharge), including adaptive cruise control and lane keeping. A rich sprinkling of extras lifted the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo’s price to $136,300.

The Porsche’s 800-volt electrical architecture (versus 400 volts for Tesla, and 900 volts for Lucid) lets it recharge at a peak of 270 kilowatts. Such speedy refills require tracking down a 350-kilowatt, Electrify America public charger, which isn’t always easy. Buyers also get three years of free Electric America charging. After an all-day winter romp in the Catskills, with range dipping, I headed for the only 350-kilowatt Electrify America oasis nearby, at a Walmart in Newburgh, New York.

After hooking up through the Porsche Connect smartphone app, the Cross Turismo began charging at just 150 kilowatts, not the 270 I hoped for. The car’s battery was at proper temperature for max charging, though brutal ambient temperatures weren’t helping. Still, charging at a pace akin to a Tesla Supercharger, the Porsche began adding 6.5 miles of range for every minute on the plug.

As with all DC fast chargers, the rate slowed as the battery passed 80 percent capacity, in the interest of long-term battery life. All told, in a 40-minute stop, the Porsche stuffed its battery from 23 percent to 98-percent full, with range rising from 45 miles to 210 miles. With a full electric tank, and my Brooklyn home just 79 miles away, I was free to crank the heat in Porsche’s improbable dream wagon—and crank up the pace.