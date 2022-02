A popular dollar store chain is shutting down hundreds of stores across the country after a rodent infestation. According to KCRG, Family Dollar stores shut down over 400 shops across the country after the Food and Drug Administration reported potentially contaminated products from "unsanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation." Yikes. The good news is that it appears that no Iowa locations were impacted. The FDA alerted the public that "products purchased from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee" may be unsafe for people to use.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO