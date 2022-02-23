MLB lockout could cost Scherzer $232K daily, Cole $193K

At some point -- hopefully soon -- MLB and the MLB Players Association will finalize a new collective bargaining agreement, and baseball will return. I don't know when it will happen but I can assure you it will happen. Major League Baseball will not cease to exist. Here's our timeline of the lockout proceedings.
There are some sacred milestone numbers in baseball that signify greatness. 3000 hits, 300 wins, 500 HR are numbers that every baseball fan knows. While we may have seen our last 300 game winner and the 500 HR mark has lost some of its luster due to steroids, there still are some worthwhile MLB milestones in reach this season.
As uncertainty looms over the upcoming Major League Baseball season, downtown St. Louis hospitality businesses say they are proceeding with operations as usual, hopeful the Cardinals will play a full schedule this year at Busch Stadium. But they acknowledge the possibility of a postponed or shortened season, which would alter their financial projections for this year.
As we inch closer and closer to his highly-anticipated college decision, each visit means more and more for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. According to recent reports from Inside Texas, Manning is expected to make his third visit to Austin to meet with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program on March 24.
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer arrived in a black Porsche and Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole joined the talks Wednesday as baseball players and management met for a third straight day in an attempt to salvage opening day on March 31. Free agent pitcher Andrew Miller and Yankees reliever Zack...
JUPITER, Fla. — Sometime soon, lockout costs become real: Max Scherzer would forfeit $232,975 for each regular-season day lost, and Gerrit Cole $193,548. Based on last year’s base salaries that totaled just over $3.8 billion, major league players would combine to lose $20.5 million for each day wiped off the 186-day regular-season schedule.
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner joined the MLB lockout negotiations Thursday. Also part of the collective bargaining agreement talks were Yankees right-handers Gerrit Cole and Jameson Taillon. Per the Associated Press:. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and Miami infielder Miguel Rojas joined negotiations...
We’ve reached the point in the Major League Baseball lockout where deadlines are being thrown around. Per USA TODAY Sports: “Major League Baseball informed the players union Wednesday that if there’s no labor agreement reached by Feb. 28, the regular season will be officially delayed and players will forfeit salary for every missed game.”
The MLB lockout, which has been in effect since Dec. 2021, has now reached the point where the start of the season is in jeopardy. Little to no movement has been made on a new collective bargaining agreement, despite the player’s association and the league meeting almost every day to reach a new deal.
After news broke Wednesday night that Fox NFL analyst Troy Aikman was in deep negotiations with ESPN to be their new Monday Night Football analyst, it sent shockwaves across the NFL world and opened up a whole slew of questions about what happens next. The biggest questions involved who might...
Comments / 0