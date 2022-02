The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) confirmed for the first time the emerald ash borer had moved to Le Sueur County, due to negligence. Well, the MDA did not use the word negligence I did. On it's own the emerald ash borer can only move a short distance. But, people moving firewood from an infected ash tree or branches and it's spread is almost unlimited! It looks like people are pretty successful moving the emerald ash borer around Minnesota as Le Sueur is now the 31st county in Minnesota where it has been found!

LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO