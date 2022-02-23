Ex-Chelsea No2 Morris: Sacking didn't feel great

Former Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris admits being sacked was tough to take last January. Morris was working as an assistant to Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge, before they left the club in January last year. He...
The League Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool today will be coloured by politics. The government want the organisers to make some sort of anti-Russian gesture after the invasion of Ukraine. An anti-war stance is a likelier scenario but even then the focus will fall on Roman Abramovich, Stamford Bridge’s oligarch owner.The loudest political expression will come from the Liverpool end and will be concerned with domestic matters. The transplanted Kopites will boo the national anthem. It happens every time at Wembley and there is invariably a shocked reaction in the media.Get used to it. Scousers – and a substantial...
Chelsea and Liverpool meet at Wembley on Sunday, with the first major piece of silverware of the season up for grabs in the Carabao Cup final.Thomas Tuchel’s side beat Aston Villa, Southampton, Brentford and Tottenham to reach the final, while Jurgen Klopp’s team knocked out Norwich, Preston, Leicester and Arsenal along the way.The two teams have already met and drawn twice in the Premier League this season, 1-1 at Anfield and 2-2 at Stamford Bridge, highlighting how close they have been matched.It’s the Reds who are 10 points clear in the league table, however, with the Blues just recently regaining...
It has been ten years since Liverpool won the League Cup, a trophy which they once held what seemed permanent possession of in the 80s. But Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to overcome memories of a far more recent final: 2016, just over four months after he joined the club and a penalty shoot-out defeat to Manchester City.The German boss has built a habit of overcoming initial disappointments since arriving at Anfield; he took the club to the 2018 Champions League final, lost it, sang about winning it the next year and then did so. A similar story unfolded in...
In the afterglow of Madrid 2019, Liverpool had two policies at play: an immediate focus on retention, and a measured, longer lens on crafting the next great team.The front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were the most instructive element to both approaches.They were considerably attractive targets to rival clubs - the easiest to lose - which intensified efforts to keep the spine of the squad intact, but they were also seriously difficult to supplement and eventually upgrade.It is one thing to source as replacement when a core asset leaves, which is an area Liverpool’s recruitment team...
