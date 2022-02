As a design icon in its own right, it’s always an extra treat when LEGO teams up with other companies holding that title. Take, for example, the classic lines of a 1960s-era Vespa 125. The plastic brick (and joy) purveyor partnered with Piaggio to create a most elegant-looking Vespa 125 kit, number 10298. Please note that it has an 18+ age rating, which in this case doesn’t mean parental discretion is advised—only that it’s probably meant more for display than for play as a rolling vehicle.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO