Canadian Researchers to Study New Cell Types in CF

By Lindsey Shapiro PhD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) has awarded CA$810,000 (about $637,000) over five years to researchers at the University of Saskatchewan (USask) to support their research exploring the role of two cell types in the lungs of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). A better understanding of how these...

People

Woman Becomes Third Person to Be Cured of HIV After Researchers Use New Stem Cell Method

A third person has been cured of HIV through an umbilical cord stem cell transplant, a new method of treatment. The patient, a mixed-race woman, is now in remission after being diagnosed with the virus in 2013, according to The New York Times. The previous patients — two men named Timothy Ray Brown and Adam Castillejo — were curved of HIV through bone marrow or adult stem cell transplant.
CANCER
Elkhart Truth

Researchers May Be Close to a Cure for Type 1 Diabetes

FRIDAY, Feb. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Science could be well on its way to a cure for type 1 diabetes, as researchers hone transplant therapies designed to restore patients' ability to produce their own insulin, experts say. At least one patient — a 64-year-old Ohio man named Brian Shelton...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Montgomery
Long Beach Tribune

Young woman, an asthma patient, refused to get vaccinated and lost both lungs after contracting Covid-19, now she needs lung transplant to survive

Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Phys.org

Researchers discover a way to control cells in charge of tissue regeneration

Tissue stem cells renew tissues by producing daughter cells that either remain as stem cells or differentiate into specialized cells, such as intestinal or skin cells. Certain stem cells seal the fate of their daughter cells already at the time of division. Researchers at the University of Helsinki have discovered how stem cells control the function of their daughter cells in cell division.
SCIENCE
SlashGear

Biohybrid Fish Made With Human Cells For Medical Research

Researchers at Harvard and Emory Universities have developed a fully autonomous biohybrid fish from cardiac muscle cells created from human stem cells. The fish is the test bed for research that the scientists hope will eventually lead to the creation of an artificial human heart made from human tissue. The biohybrid fish have a layer of cardiac muscle cells on each side that contract on one side as the other is triggered to stretch creating a swimming motion. The aim is to mimic the mechanics of the human heart to more closely study how human cardiac cells work to also learn more about diseases like arrhythmia.
SCIENCE
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study shows young, healthy adults died from COVID-19 due to ECMO machine shortage

Nearly 90 percent of COVID-19 patients who qualified for, but did not receive, ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) due to a shortage of resources during the height of the pandemic died in the hospital, despite being young with few other health issues, according to a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study into cancer cells to help improve chemotherapy effectiveness

A new Liverpool led study, published in Gut, has identified how immune cells in the body can promote the regrowth of cancer cells after chemotherapy withdrawal. These findings will help improve the effectiveness of chemotherapy in patients with certain cancers. Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is the most common form of...
CANCER
Shropshire Star

Researchers convert lungs for transplant to universal blood type

The results could mean more lives being saved and fewer organs being wasted. Researchers have converted lungs donated for transplants to a universal blood type in a step towards creating neutral organs that could expand the options for patients awaiting a transplant. The achievement could mean blood-matching no longer being...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Cell-type specific transcriptional adaptations of nucleus accumbens interneurons to amphetamine

Parvalbumin-expressing (PV+) interneurons of the nucleus accumbens (NAc) play an essential role in the addictive-like behaviors induced by psychostimulant exposure. To identify molecular mechanisms of PV+ neuron plasticity, we isolated interneuron nuclei from the NAc of male and female mice following acute or repeated exposure to amphetamine (AMPH) and sequenced for cell type-specific RNA expression and chromatin accessibility. AMPH regulated the transcription of hundreds of genes in PV+ interneurons, and this program was largely distinct from that regulated in other NAc GABAergic neurons. Chromatin accessibility at enhancers predicted cell-type specific gene regulation, identifying transcriptional mechanisms of differential AMPH responses. Finally, we assessed expression of PV-enriched, AMPH-regulated genes in an Mecp2 mutant mouse strain that shows heightened behavioral sensitivity to psychostimulants to explore the functional importance of this transcriptional program. Together these data provide novel insight into the cell-type specific programs of transcriptional plasticity in NAc neurons that underlie addictive-like behaviors.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New stem cell population provides a new way to study the awakening of the human genome

Researchers from the Babraham Institute have today published their latest work in the journal Cell Stem Cell describing a new subset of human embryonic stem cells that closely resemble the cells present at the genomic 'wake up call' of the 8-cell embryo stage in humans. This new stem cell model will allow researchers to map out the key genomic changes during early development, and help move towards a better understanding of the implications of genome activation errors in developmental disorders and embryo loss.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

The Brain Waves of a Dying Person Have Been Recorded in Detail For The First Time

People who have looked their mortality in the face often describe their near-death experiences in surprisingly similar terms – vivid recollection of memories, a sense of standing outside of their body, bright lights, or a feeling of tranquility.  While there is plenty of anecdotal evidence from people who have had near-death experiences (NDEs), scientists have little to no data on what happens in the brain as people transition into death. However, under tragic circumstances, scientists have collected the first continuous data on the neural dynamics of the brain during death.  When an 87-year-old patient developed seizures after receiving surgery due to a...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers identify protein complex critical in helping control cell death

Cell death plays an important role in normal human development and health but requires tightly orchestrated balance to avert disease. Too much can trigger a massive inflammatory immune response that damages tissues and organs. Not enough can interfere with the body's ability to fight infection or lead to cancer. Zhigao...
CANCER
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
Popculture

Frozen Dessert Recalled After 5 People Reported Getting Sick From It

A frozen dessert item has been recalled following reports of several illnesses. Vadilal Industries (USA) Inc. of Newark, New Jersey on Feb. 22 voluntarily recalled two batches of frozen Custard Apple Pulp due to potential salmonella contamination. According to a recall notice posted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled product has been the subject of "a single complaint reporting five illnesses."
FOOD SAFETY

