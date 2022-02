I wasn’t expecting to well up while watching a documentary about Kanye West. The embattled rapper has made some of the most thrilling, expansive albums in the genre and beyond, but around the time he aligned himself with Trump politically and the Kardashian set personally, the music took a turn for the turgid, while it seemed kinder to look away from the celebrity theatrics. Exhaustively scrutinising his tumultuous life and work over 20 years, the nearly five-hour Netflix project Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is more moving than you might think.

