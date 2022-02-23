ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Listen: Charli XCX evokes hot nights on the dance floor, Robert Glasper celebrates Black ingenuity

By Adrian Spinelli
San Francisco Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Robert Glasper, “Black Radio III” (Loma Vista) At the balance point of R&B, hip-hop and jazz, pianist Robert Glasper is one of the most decorated collaborators in modern music. He has won four Grammys, including the 2021 award for best R&B song for the...

datebook.sfchronicle.com

Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
MUSIC
PopSugar

Doja Cat and Courtney Love Team Up For Pop-Rock Remake of "Celebrity Skin"

Pop-punk is making its way back to the top of music charts, and Doja Cat's getting into it (yuh). The 26-year-old rapper previewed her version of the song "Celebrity Skin" in a Super Bowl ad for Taco Bell titled "The Grande Escape." Courtney Love, under the band Hole, originally released...
MUSIC
Vulture

Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama Answer Our Begging, Drop ‘Beg for You’

No need to beg any longer — Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama’s collaboration is here. The duo debuted “Beg for You” on BBC Radio 1 on January 27 after weeks of teasing the song and followed up with the even-more-teased video on February 11. It’s a clubby and poignant message to a leaving lover rooted by a wistful piano riff but culminating in one of the bigger drops we’ve heard off Charli’s upcoming album, Crash, so far. And if that hook sounds familiar? It’s a (extremely well-executed) sample of “Cry for You,” the dance hit by September. In other words: worth begging for! The song follows Charli’s previous singles “Good Ones” and “New Shapes,” the latter of which features past collaborators Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek. “Beg for You,” meanwhile, is Charli’s first team-up with Sawayama, who released her debut album in 2020 and has since worked with Elton John and Lady Gaga. If you’re waiting for Crash, though, you’ve still got a bit more begging to do.
MUSIC
BBC

Betty Davis: 'Godmother of Funk' dies aged 77

Betty Davis, the pioneering US singer and musician who was dubbed the "Godmother of Funk", has died aged 77. Davis blazed a trail with her raw brand of funk and sexual lyrics that would go on to influence stars including Prince and Madonna. News of her death was confirmed on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wonderwall.com

All the evidence Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are still a couple, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… On Feb. 21, Aaron Rodgers hinted on Instagram that he and Shailene Woodley may not have thrown in the towel after all: "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," he captioned a slideshow of photos. The following day, the NFL quarterback gushed about his relationship with the Emmy nominee on the Feb. 22 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," saying, "When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus, and it changes your perspective because you're able to not look at work as, like, a refuge. … It's been great the last two seasons to have that stability at home. … When things are good in your personal life and your relationships, your friendships, your loved ones, it allows you to just relax and be so much more grateful, I think, for the little things in life." He also claimed he recently told the actress, "I've been with you two years, won two MVPs — that's not a coincidence." When asked if Shailene "changed" or "shaped" him, Aaron replied, "Oh yeah, without a doubt. … I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night: She taught me what unconditional love looks like." According to Page Six, he went on to say that the "Big Little Lies" alum makes his life "more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting." Continued the professional football player, "When you meet your person, life just changes, and you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people that we meet." A viral clip from the interview — during which a woman can be heard laughing as Aaron speaks — floated the theory that Shailene may have even been in the same house as the football star during his chat with "The Pat McAfee Show." When the host asked Aaron about "the woman laughing in the background," he claimed "it's the TV." Suuuure… Despite all the evidence they're still a couple, it's possible, of course, that they're simply just extremely friendly exes. Adding to the confusion, E! News reported days later that on Feb. 22, Aaron and Shailene were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," a source told the outlet.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Accuses Sister Jamie Lynn Of Never Letting Her Hold Her Baby: ‘You Yanked Her Out Of My Arms’

Britney Spears is airing out some grievances about her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, as she continues to express her distaste for past familial tensions. Britney Spears is continuing to speak out against her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, sharing even more details of family drama from the past. “I’m sorry I called you scum but why did you lie about when I went home???” the “Circus” pop singer began her lengthy Instagram post shared on Feb. 23. “It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad !!! And if I wasn’t your sister I would believe everything you’re saying in your interviews … you’re actually believable !!!”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Saweetie Connects With H.E.R. for New Song “Closer”

The wait for Saweetie’s debut studio album just became a bit more bearable. On Thursday afternoon, the “Icy Girl” rapper came through with “Closer,” a H.E.R.-assisted dance track about living carefree and enjoying oneself. “I wanna fall in love for the weekend/Three boyfriends I don’t know where I’m sleeping,” she raps on the single. “We be thuggin’, clubbin’, f*ckin’/Order room service when we done, that’s the sequence.”
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Charli XCX, Rosalía Playing Saturday Night Live Next Month

Saturday Night Live has announced its next round of musical guests. Charli XCX will perform on March 5 opposite host Oscar Isaac. Charli was originally supposed to appear on the show in December, but the performance was cancelled at the last minute due to a COVID-19 spike. Her new album, Crash, is due out on March 18.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Maggie Rogers’ new album is “done”

Maggie Rogers has revealed that she’s finished her second album. Writing in an Instagram message shared over the weekend, the singer-songwriter said that she was “celebrating” the achievement by going to watch a monster truck show. A photo of her posing from stadium stands accompanied the post.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Rosalía’s Video for New Song “Chicken Teriyaki”

Rosalía has released the new single “Chicken Teriyaki” from her upcoming album Motomami. It comes with a music video directed by Tanu Muino. Check it out below. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Rosalía said she was “just having fun” when making “Chicken Teriyaki.” She continued, “There’s irony in the lyrics. And yeah, just remember having fun with it.” Rosalía also noted that “this song happened in the Mercer Hotel in New York.”
MUSIC

