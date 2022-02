I'm currently wearing pyrite in a pendant around my neck. At times, I've switched it to smoky quartz or malachite, as the need arises. There are many more at our place. Say what you will about the properties of crystals, but I can honestly tell you I never felt more productive until after I embraced the energy I get from them. As a part of my spiritual life, I consider them necessities. This whole entire peace and a heretofore absent level of confidence are partly a result of this welcome change in my life.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO