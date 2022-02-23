Penn State Daily Headlines: Wednesday, February 23
Grambling State denied a report late Wednesday night that said former Baylor head football coach Art Briles would be hired as the program's new offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Hue Jackson, according to an update from the Monroe (La.) News-Star. "There is no truth to this rumor," a Grambling...
On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
The major story coming out of Thursday night's game between Ohio State and Illinois was that the Buckeyes earned an important top-15 road win. But secondary to the result of the game was the reception forward EJ Liddell received from the Fighting Illini fans at the State Farm Center. Liddell...
This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
Go big, or go home, right? We say right -- and then we say get ready for a crazy 2022 NFL mock draft that predicts big first-round trades, and even bigger star quarterback deals. This first-round mock draft is based on our original-recipe 2022 NFL mock draft (which you can...
Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is considered the nation’s top offensive tackle in the 2023 class. He has offers from across the country, and in the last month, narrowed down his list to seven schools. Among the contenders are Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame,...
Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
Bruce Pearl's recent dominance over Rick Barnes and Tennessee was quelled Saturday, as Auburn's six-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in Knoxville in a 67-62 loss. Jabari Smith hung 27 points, but the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went more than eight minutes without a made basket in the second half, as they saw an 11-point lead evaporate. Here's everything Pearl said after Auburn's third straight road loss.
WACO, Tex. — Kansas basketball contributed to a historic day of college basketball on Saturday night and not in a way KU fans would’ve liked entering the day of action. For the first time in AP Poll history (which dates back to the 1948-49 season), the top-six-ranked teams all lost on the same day. No. 1 Gonzaga lost by double-digits at St. Mary’s. No. 2 Arizona lost by 16 points at Colorado. No. 3 Auburn lost by two possessions at No. 18 Tennessee. No. 4 Purdue lost at Michigan State on a last-second 3-pointer. No. 5 KU lost 80-70 at No. 10 Baylor. And No. 6 Kentucky lost at No. 18 Arkansas.
The Purdue Boilermakers were upset on the road Saturday by Michigan State, losing by a score of 68-65. The loss dropped Purdue to 24-5 on the season and 13-5 in the Big Ten Conference. The Boilers are now one game behind the Wisconsin Badgers for the conference lead with two regular-season games to go. The two teams will meet in Madison on Tuesday night.
The Stanford Cardinal men’s basketball team had a full week to shake off the two losses in their final two home games. Yet in Saturday’s trip across the Bay to Berkeley, Stanford played one of its worst performances all season. The Cardinal missed 22 of its first 24 shots en route to a 53-39 loss.
The chatter of Kyler Murray’s potential departure from the Arizona Cardinals already slowed down, but team owner Michael Bidwell seemingly halted them after speaking highly of the star quarterback. When speaking on Arizona Sports 98.7-FM, Bidwell said that he talked with Murray Thursday night, and added clarity on not only how he feels about the quarterback but his future with the team. Bob McManaman took to social media where he quoted Bidwell in a couple of tweets.
Two games back of .500, Ole Miss looked to change the tide when they hosted Texas A&M Saturday afternoon. However, the Rebels were unable to do so as the Aggies came into Oxford and defeated Ole Miss 76-66. The loss drops Ole Miss to 13-16 (4-12 SEC) and ensures that...
TUSACLOOSA, Ala. – Alabama got hot, twice, and dispatched South Carolina 90-71 on Saturday evening at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide went on a big run in the first half to open a lead as large as 23. When the Gamecocks cut the deficit to six midway through the second half, the Tide began to roll again.
Just six games into its 2022 season, the Nebraska baseball team is working hard to shake off some troubling trends, but so far, has been unable to do so. In Saturday’s 8-3 loss to No. 17 TCU, it was more of the same from the Huskers — shaky starting pitching and a lack of offense again were the Huskers’ undoing in dropping the series to the Horned Frogs.
Auburn gymnastics rewrote the history books Friday night in its win over visiting Kentucky. The Tigers' 197.925 score was the highest in program history — and enough to pull away of the late-encroaching Wildcats, who finished with a 197.150. “In the long run, we’re going to look back on...
SURPRISE, Ariz. – Mitchell Verburg struck out Jerry Huntzinger with the tying run on third base in the top of the ninth to send 12th-ranked Oregon State to a 5-4 win and series sweep of Xavier Saturday afternoon at Surprise Stadium. Xavier’s Matthew Deprey drove a pitch from Verburg...
The Ole Miss baseball team advanced to 5-0 following their 10-4 victory over the VCU Rams inside a frigid Swayze Field. Derek Diamond pitched five innings against a potent VCU batting order and limited the damage done by them in order to allow his team's offense to create some separation, particularly in the sixth inning once Diamond went back to the dugout. Here's what Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco had to say following the win on Friday.
On Friday, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah held his annual conference call with the media to discuss the upcoming scouting combine and prospects he has been following. The combine is set to take place March 1-7 in Indianapolis. Georgia, which just won the national championship over Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium, has the most players invited with 14 while Alabama and Oklahoma were next with 11 each. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28-April 30 and, for the first time ever, it will take place in Las Vegas. Once again, Georgia is likely to have a strong presence in the draft.
