Christian Pulisic Provides Fitness Update After Champions League Win Against Lille

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic has provided an update on his fitness after his side's win against Lille on Tuesday night.

The Blues man score the second goal of the game in their Champions League knockout stage first leg win, with Kai Havertz netting the opener.

He has now scored four goals so far this season, having missed 12 games due to injury and Covid-19.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the midweek victory, Pulisic provided an update on his fitness after a tough season for the American international.

"I'm feeling very good, trying to grow confidence and get some rhythm. It's good to be playing, feeling really good at the moment."

He also previously spoke on the ankle injury he suffered earlier in the season but insists he is now fit to play for the Blues.

"In that case, the injury was just more serious than I thought it was and I always tell myself, 'I want to back off after this time or this time' and when it doesn't happen, it is tough on me.

IMAGO / PA Images

"But I probably need to set more realistic goals at times. I think the injury was a bit tougher than I anticipated it to be from the start so that's why it took a bit longer but I'm back and healthy."

Havertz opened the scoring for Chelsea in the eighth minute of the game, heading in from a Hakim Ziyech corner.

Pulisic then scored the second as he netted after N'Golo Kante's fine run.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube