Thomas Tuchel: Time to Take a Step Back for Romelu Lukaku Following Chelsea Exclusion

Thomas Tuchel admitted that it was time to 'take a step back' with Romelu Lukaku after dropping him for Chelsea's Champions League clash against LOSC Lille.

The 28-year-old was named on the bench but did not feature as Chelsea came out 2-0 victors at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Adam Newson after the game, Tuchel opened up on the reason for Lukaku's exclusion.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Belgian made history, recording just seven touches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, a record low since data has been recorded.

In contrast, Kai Havertz touched the ball eight times in the opening ten minutes against Lille.

"It was not the moment after the match where everybody was focused on his touches," Tuchel admitted. "It wasn't the moment to put him in the fire, it was a moment to take a step back.

"There were nine other players who didn't play and we shouldn't forget we consider this a team sport and the guys who play commit fully to their teammates and the guys on the bench do the same."

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea looked much more fluid without their record signing, pressing as a unit in attack and linking up with ease.

Tuchel will have to make a huge decision ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday, whether to recall Lukaku to the starting line-up or keep him on the bench and persist with his alternative options, who all impressed in the Champions League clash.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube