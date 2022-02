The Pettis County Commission has decided to move the public hearing for the proposed Waste Management Ordinance and host Agreement to Thursday, Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. The change was made in order to ensure ample time for public review of the documents (due to recent weather-related courthouse closures) and to allow for all three Commissioners to be present when they take action.

