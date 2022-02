Hyde Park Summer Fest returns in June after being canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19. Summer Fest will be held on June 11 – 12, 2022, at the Midway Plaisance (59th St. and Dorchester Ave.). This will be the seventh annual event of the Hyde Park Summer Fest. This year the Summer Fest will be a ticketed event with a portion of all ticket sales being matched by BOWA Construction (BOWAgives) and donated to Chicago Public Schools. The organizers of the event Jonathan T. Swain and Dave Jeff are excited for the return of this Covid-safe and South Side-based festival.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO