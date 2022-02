Did you know we have women and children right here in Owensboro without homes? A group of women is helping change that and you can help. Here's how. Did you know that since the pandemic started over half a million people in some form or fashion experienced homelessness? Women in the United States account for almost half of that number. These numbers continue to rise even right here in our sweet state of Kentucky. Those statistics are absolutely unacceptable and it is time to do something about it.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO