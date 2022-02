Everyone has that one person they love to travel with, so MIX 108 is giving you a chance to travel with them to see the Harlem Globetrotters live in Duluth. The Harlem Globetrotters will be at AMSOIL Arena on Saturday, March 18th, and we want to send you and your Globetrotting Buddy to see them. To win, simply TAP HERE (while viewing on the MIX 108 app) and share a photo of you and your buddy along with a quick story or explanation of why they are your favorite globetrotting friend or family. Don't have our app? You can download it here.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO