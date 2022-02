Upstart's valuation proposition for both banks and consumers have driven value for investors by producing triple-digit revenue growth while also generating profits. When I last wrote about Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) at the end of November, it ended up that I was very early by calling for a Buy on the pullback because the stock continued dropping an additional 40% from my call. Hopefully, investors continued to buy the pullback on the way down because after Upstart released its latest earnings on February 15 after the bell, the stock shot up 36% at the close on February 16. The stock price rise was based upon very impressive results that validated the reasons that I originally recommended the stock.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO