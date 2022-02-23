Bioactive Nanocarrier Spray: Better Crops Without Genetic Modification

Salicornia europaea is among the most salt-tolerant of plants, and is widely distributed in non-tropical regions. Here, we investigated whether maternal habitats can influence different responses in physiology and anatomy depending on environmental conditions. We studied the influence of maternal habitat on S. europaea cell anatomy, pectin content, biochemical and enzymatic modifications under six different salinity treatments of a natural-high-saline habitat (~"‰1000Â mM) (Ciechocinek [Cie]) and an anthropogenic-lower-saline habitat (~"‰550Â mM) (InowrocÅ‚aw [Inw]). The Inw population showed the highest cell area and roundness of stem water storing cells at high salinity and had the maximum proline, carotenoid, protein, catalase activity within salt treatments, and a maximum high and low methyl esterified homogalacturonan content. The Cie population had the highest hydrogen peroxide and peroxidase activity along with the salinity gradient. Gene expression analysis of SeSOS1 and SeNHX1 evidenced the differences between the studied populations and suggested the important role of Na+ sequestration into the vacuoles. Our results suggest that the higher salt tolerance of Inw may be derived from a less stressed maternal salinity that provides a better adaptive plasticity of S. europaea. Thus, the influence of the maternal environment may provide physiological and anatomical modifications of local populations.

WILDLIFE ・ 5 DAYS AGO