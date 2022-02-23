ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

UN investigator calls for 60M vaccine doses for North Korea

By KIM TONG-HYUNG
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ht7gP_0eMeo9JH00
Virus Outbreak North Korea Tomas Ojea Quintana, the United Nations special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea, speaks during a press conference at the Press Center in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The United Nations’ independent investigator on human rights in North Korea has called for the international community to provide 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the isolated authoritarian nation, which has recently showed signs of easing one of the world's most restrictive pandemic border closures. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) (Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The United Nations’ independent investigator on human rights in North Korea has called for the international community to provide 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the isolated authoritarian nation, which has recently showed signs of easing one of the world's most restrictive pandemic border closures.

Tomas Ojea Quintana said Wednesday the doses would be enough to inoculate North Korea’s population of more than 25 million people at least twice. He said the shots would possibly encourage Pyongyang’s leadership to open up more after the country’s self-imposed lockdown of the past two years created challenges for outside monitors, aid groups and diplomats.

The move could be “the key to opening (North) Korea's border and resuming its interaction with the international community and bringing it out of isolation,” Quintana said at a news conference on Wednesday in Seoul.

It’s unclear whether Quintana’s plan is feasible. The North has so far shunned millions of shots offered by the U.N.-backed COVAX distribution program, possibly because they come with international monitoring requirements. Quintana suggested promising North Korea 60 million doses up front because the country might be unwilling to receive limited volumes in phases.

North Korea in recent weeks has partially reopened railroad freight traffic with its ally China, in a move that appears to align with leader Kim Jong Un’s call for a more “scientific” virus response.

The reopening shows North Korea is exploring more sustainable ways to deal with a virus threat that may last for years, and it could also provide a glimpse into the North’s vaccine strategy following a yearlong delay in its mass immunization program.

Experts say the North may seek China and Russia's help to provide regular testing and vaccinations for workers and troops in border areas, where access from other regions is tightly restricted.

North Korea still claims to have a perfect record in keeping COVID-19 out of its territory — a claim that's widely doubted. But the closure of its border to nearly all trade and visitors for two years further shocked an economy that was already damaged by decades of mismanagement and crippling U.S.-led sanctions over Kim’s nuclear weapons and missile programs.

Quintana was one of the U.N. investigators who jointly issued a letter to North Korea’s government in August last year asking it to clarify whether it has ordered troops to shoot on sight any trespassers who cross its northern border in violation of the country’s pandemic closure. The North has not publicly commented on the matter.

In its latest report to the World Health Organization, North Korea said it has so far tested more than 54,180 people for the coronavirus as of Feb. 3, but that all tests were negative.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Kilgore News Herald

North Korean defector explains why she considered going back

North Koreans fleeing isolation, food shortages and brutal dictatorship have been well documented -- 10,000 in the past decade came to South Korea according to official figures. But what about the handful who want to return to North Korea? CNN's Paula Hancocks speaks to a successful young defector who still questions if she made the right decision and a mother who says she would fly to Pyongyang tomorrow if she could.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Russia#Nuclear Weapon#Un#The United Nations#Covax
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

US hacker 'in his pyjamas' takes down North Korea's internet in revenge for cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang

An American hacker 'in his pyjamas' has taken down North Korea's internet in revenge for a cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang. The hacker, who has been named only as P4x, launched repeated 'distributed denial of service' (DDoS) attacks against the communist state, crippling the country's few government-operated public-access websites and slowing email traffic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
53K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy