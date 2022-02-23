ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SoFi Technologies acquires Technisys

thepaypers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS-based SoFi Technologies, a digital personal finance company, has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Technisys, a cloud-native, digital multi-product core banking platform. Technisys’ shareholders will receive aggregate consideration of approximately 84 million shares of SoFi...

thepaypers.com

Business Insider

SoFi's Technisys deal moves it closer to a 'one-stop shop' for banking services

US neobank SoFi plans to acquire cloud-based core-banking provider Technisys. SoFi said that its Technisys deal will help it with its ambition to become "a one-stop shop financial services platform." Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry. Learn more about becoming a client. The...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Old City tech company Linode being acquired by Akamai Technologies for $900M

Philadelphia cloud technology company Linode has agreed to be acquired by Akamai Technologies of Cambridge, Massachusetts, in a deal valued at $900 million. Linode specializes in cloud computing and virtual private servers and is a direct competitor to Amazon Web Services, one of the largest cloud server management companies. Akamai...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sofi#Credit Card#Sofi Technologies
Seeking Alpha

SoFi Technologies: Short Sellers Should Be Worried Going Into Earnings

I discuss the implications of SOFI obtaining their banking charter as this allows SOFI to utilize deposits to fund loans, creating better margins. As of 1/31/22, 95.41 million shares of SoFi Technologies (SOFI) are sold short, which correlates to 16.9% of the float being shorted. Shares of SOFI seem to have found a bottom, and I am wondering why short-sellers are not exiting this position? SOFI has built a one-stop consumer financial services company experiencing considerable internal and external growth through its Galileo platform. The signs indicate SOFI's vertically integrated platform will generate increased future revenue and EBITDA trends. Unlike traditional banks, SOFI has built an integrated app delivering an ecosystem with one of the broadest product sets of financial products in the neobank space.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

SoFi to acquire cloud-based banking platform Technisys in all-stock deal valued at $1.1 bln

SoFi Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it has entered an agreement to acquire Technisys, a cloud-based banking platform, in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Technisys shareholders will receive about 84 million SoFi shares, or less than 10% of its fully diluted share count as of Sept. 30. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. "Technisys has built an attractive, fast-growth business with a unique and critical strategic technology that all leading financial services companies will need in order to keep pace with digital innovation," SoFi said in a statement. The company has become a leader in Gen 3 multi-product banking core technology, it added, and is expected to help SoFi with its goal of becoming a one-stop-shop financial services platform and for its goal of building the AWS of finance. SoFi shares slid 2.3% premarket and have fallen 50% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11%.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in FinTech: SoFi Snaps Up Technisys in Quest to Become One-Stop Financial Shop

In today’s FinTech news, SoFi expands its banking services, while U.K. FinTech CEOs ask to overhaul regulations. London embedded finance startup Weavr raised funds, while the London Stock Exchange Group acquired an all-in-one trading management solutions platform. Over in Africa, Osahon Akpata, Ecobank’s head of consumer payments, told PYMNTS that FinTech has a future on the world's second-largest continent.
TECHNOLOGY

