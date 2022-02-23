ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Refresco Acquired by Private Equity Firm

 3 days ago

Refresco, one of the largest independent beverage contract manufacturers in the world, is set to be acquired by US private equity firm KKR. KKR has agreed to buy a majority stake in Refresco from existing investors, PAI Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation, who will maintain a “significant minority position”....

Reuters

Private equity firm Apollo launches $100 million foundation

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N), a manager of alternative assets such as corporate credit and private equity, said on Tuesday it has committed more than $100 million over the next decade to a new foundation run by the firm's employees that will provide grants to organizations focused on economic opportunity.
CHARITIES
Seekingalpha.com

FIS acquires fintech firm Payrix; terms undisclosed

FIS (NYSE:FIS) has acquired Atlanta-based fintech company Payrix for an undisclosed sum. Payrix was acquired from an investor group, led by Blue Star Innovation Partners and Providence Strategic Growth. The acquisition is not expected to be material to FIS' financial results to be announced on Feb. 15. Founded in 2015,...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

KKR: A More Challenging 2022 For Private Equity

KKR reported its Q4 results capping off a record 2021 defined by strong growth to AUM while benefiting from solid investment returns. KKR & Co. (KKR) is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers with over $471 billion in AUM, recognized as a pioneer of private equity investing. The company has grown significantly over the past decade by aggressively deploying capital including an expansion into new asset classes and strategies. Indeed, the company is coming off a record period between 2020 and 2021 which was defined by overall higher asset prices and a hot IPO market. On the other hand, the stock has been caught up in the ongoing market volatility, with KKR down by 30% from its recent high against both an implied reset of valuation for some of its underlying portfolio companies along with the trend of rising interest rates as an operating headwind. While KKR maintains a positive long-term outlook, we expect the stock to remain under pressure into a difficult environment for private equity.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
thebossmagazine.com

Gary McGaghey Talks Successful Private Equity Integration

Four principles and five practices that CFOs can follow to get maximum value from their integrations. Lots of private equity companies use add-ons to scale portfolio companies. And one strategy that’s gaining traction for the companies that are pursuing add-ons is the “buy and build” strategy. This strategy involves creating platforms and pursuing add-on acquisitions to grow and scale rapidly. In 2004, add-on transactions made up approximately 43% of private equity companies’ deal volume. By the end of 2020, this share had risen to approximately 71%. [CM1]
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

FNZ valued at $20 billion in private equity raise

FNZ Group said it received $1.1 billion in equity funding from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and a separate sum from Motive Partners in a deal that values the wealth management platform at about $20 billion. CPP's infusion was part of $1.4 billion the company raised in total, which it disclosed Friday. Once part of Credit Suisse, FNZ launched in 2003 in New Zealand. Since then, the company has grown its assets under management more than seven times to more than $1.5 trillion from $212 billion in the past five years. CDPQ and Generation Investment Management acquired a majority stake in the company in 2018. Temasek invested in the company in 2021. Along with the private equity and pension plan shareholders, FNZ Group also has more than 800 employee-shareholders. Adrian Durham remains founder and group CEO of FNZ. Lazard & Co. Ltd. was exclusive financial adviser on the deal.
MARKETS
Lincoln Journal Star

Lincoln health care analytics firm acquired

A Lincoln company that provides health care analytics services has been acquired by a much larger publicly traded competitor. Health Catalyst, a Utah-based provider of data and analytics services to health care providers, announced Tuesday that it has acquired Lincoln-based KPI Ninja. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. KPI...
LINCOLN, NE
Washington Post

How private equity is changing America’s suburbs

Last year investors bought nearly 1 in 7 homes sold in America’s top metropolitan areas, the most in at least two decades, according to data from the realty company Redfin and an analysis by The Washington Post. Those purchases come at a time when would-be buyers across the country are seeing wildly escalating prices, raising the question of what impact investors are having on prices for everyone else.
REAL ESTATE
Mother Jones

Dirty Dozen: The Private Equity Firms Driving Fossil Fuel Expansion

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. American private equity tycoons are profiteering from the global climate crisis by investing in fossil fuels that are driving greenhouse gas emissions, a new investigation reveals. Oil and gas pipelines, coal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Spokesman-Review

New York private investment firms to acquire KREM, KSKN owner Tegna

New York-based private investment firms Standard General and Apollo Global Management Inc. are acquiring Tegna Inc., the owner of local television stations KREM and KSKN. Under the terms of the acquisition, Standard General agreed to pay $24 per share for Tegna, which will become a private company in a cash deal valued at $8.6 billion when including the assumption of debt, according to a company news release.
SPOKANE, WA
Black Enterprise

Bodka Creek Capital Is Now Largest Black Woman Owned Real Estate Private Equity Firm

Bodka Creek Capital has acquired Valencia Grove Apartments, a 460-Unit Multifamily Complex in Houston, Texas. Valencia Grove Apartments was the third acquisition for Bodka in 2021, following the close of two complexes in 1H 2021. The investment establishes Bodka Creek as the largest African-American, woman-owned real estate private equity firm in the United States.
HOUSTON, TX
protocol.com

The US takes Russia's chips off the table

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how U.S. chip sanctions against Russia will impact the sector, dbt raises a huge funding round for its data tools and where the best and brightest in enterprise tech are headed next. Spin up. After years of taking a wait-and-see attitude toward cloud...
FOREIGN POLICY

