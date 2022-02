February 22nd is National Margarita Day, which I personally assumed was Cinco De Mayo, but I'm all for an extra excuse to enjoy a margarita. Zippia.com even ranked all 50 states based on how much they love margaritas. I had assumed that states bordering Mexico would take the top spots and boy, I couldn't have been more wrong. Can you believe that Maine and New Hampshire took the top two spots?! We sure love our margaritas up here so we asked our listeners- where are the BEST margaritas in Maine? Here's what they came up with!

MAINE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO