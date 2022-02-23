ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

We should be excited that spoken word is reinventing literature

By Lillian Lippold
Washington Square News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many queer kids growing up these days, I was terminally on the internet from the time I was 12. Beyond the classic engagement with fandoms and media, the most surprising arena that these communities led me to was that of spoken word. My favorites slam poems on YouTube like “When...

nyunews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ocean Vuong
Vulture

AnnaLynne McCord Has Some (Spoken) Words for Putin

It’s Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” all over again. Celebrities are now centering themselves in yet another tragedy: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Some celebrities have taken to the internet to express their anger and grief, with Russian singer Regina Spektor sharing an image of herself as a child growing up in the former USSR alongside a message about the invasion’s emotional toll. Celebrities have the platforms to send impactful messages to their fanbases. But in some cases, they shunned impact for spectacle. AnnaLynne McCord came out strong with a Twitter video that starts with the words, “Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin, I am so sorry I was not your mother.” At first, it seems an open letter to a world leader, before it dawns with increasing horror that McCord is actually rhyming. The 90210 actress filmed herself apparently reciting poetry about how conflict could have been prevented if she was there to foster the goodness in his heart, saying: “If I was your mother / The world would have been warm / So much laughter and joy / Nothing would harm.” McCord is getting roasted on Twitter for her video, but the memes have only just begun.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Pete Davidson quits Instagram after ‘shading’ Kanye West: ‘Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime’

Just a week after he rejoined Instagram, Pete Davidson has once again quit the app after appearing to “shade” Kanye West.The Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian, who is dating West’s ex Kim Kardashian, rejoined Instagram last week, his first time on the app since May 2020.On Wednesday morning, Davidson shared a clip from Martin Scorsese’s 1982 film, The King of Comedy where Robert De Niro says: “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime.”Fans thought this clip was a reference to West as the pair continue their ongoing public feud.Later that afternoon, Davidson appeared to have...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoken Word#Literature#Nyu#Fine Arts#Button Poetry#Colombian#Guatemalan#Latin American#Mexican American
Hello Magazine

1883 star Tim McGraw weighs in on Elsa's fate ahead of season finale - and it does not sound good

1883 star Tim McGraw has weighed in on the fate of his on-screen daughter Elsa Dutton ahead of the Western period drama's season one finale on Sunday. Speaking to TVLine, the actor and country music star who stars in the Yellowstone prequel series opposite his real-life wife Faith Hill revealed that his character has very little hope for his daughter's survival. Asked whether James Dutton thinks Elsa will manage to recover from the wounds she sustained in the penultimate episode, he said: "I don't think he has any hope at all."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘How I manifested a book deal’

I took a deep breath and drew a fake cheque onto a blank piece of paper. I wrote it out for a generous sum of money and specified that it was to be paid to me for my book Thirty Things I Love About Myself. Then I dated the cheque – March 2019 – and signed it from the universe.I closed my eyes and meditated with the cheque for a while, imagining how it would feel when this book I was writing was finally finished, and I had a publisher who wanted to buy it. I smiled at how good...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TechRadar

These are the 10 biggest TV shows on Netflix right now

In November 2021, Netflix announced that it would be publishing a weekly list detailing its most popular TV shows over a seven-day period – and it's proven a great way to gauge what the world is watching at any given time. Ranking titles based on weekly hours viewed –...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
NewsBreak
Youtube
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Face a Difficult Subject in Upcoming Episode

A new episode of The Conners is coming soon. The March 2 episode is set to be a very intense and dramatic story for fans. While the show can be full of laughs, The Conners deals with some serious topics. Addiction, love, family, and more. Now it appears that there is going to be a shooting in the neighborhood. Something that many Americans are going to be able to relate to. Many might feel uncomfortable watching as the family deals with the situation.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Al Roker turns latest challenge into positive health decision

Al Roker wasn't about to let some unfortunate news stop him from keeping up with his health regime. The popular Today weatherman was heading off for an exciting project away from his NBC show when his plane was delayed. Rather than sit back and complain, Al made it his mission...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Christian Jules LeBlanc Offers a Rare Insight Into an Apparently Intense Personal Relationship

At least no one called for Tina to “bring me the axe.”. As regular Soaps.com readers know, Christian Jules LeBlanc, the Emmy winner who is also The Young and the Restless’ resident master of drollery, never fails to delight with his social-media posts. But the one that he shared on February 24 wasn’t just amusing, it was also revealing of the dynamic in his household.
RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

The New Phrase "Nepo Baby" Represents Half of Hollywood — Here's What It Means

Have you ever watched a movie or TV show and wondered why an "up-and-coming" actor looks so familiar? Have you ever listened to an album and wondered why the musician sounds like you've heard them before? Part of this phenomenon can be explained in one phrase: "nepo baby." Twitter has taken the term and turned it into a series of hilarious memes, but what does it mean? And who qualifies as a "nepo baby?"
CELEBRITIES
People

Euphoria's Angus Cloud Once Accidentally Ate Megan Thee Stallion's Sandwich: 'I Had to Apologize'

It's not every day where someone can say they stole something from Megan Thee Stallion — but Angus Cloud managed to accidentally do just that!. Recently, the 23-year-old Euphoria star sat beside Megan at Coach's New York Fashion Week show. He recalled the experience while speaking to InStyle, detailing the hilariously unfortunate mishap that occurred when he mistakenly took her sandwich from the green room.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Leonardo DiCaprio Reunites With 'Ex' Naomi Campbell For Intimate Dinner, Girlfriend Camila Morrone Nowhere To Be Found

Leonardo DiCaprio was seen giving roses to his rumored supermodel ex Naomi Campbell at Edward Enninful's wedding in London, despite still going strong with Camila Morrone. The Don't Look Up actor's actual girlfriend was nowhere to be found amid his late-night reunion with Campbell. Article continues below advertisement. DiCaprio attended...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy