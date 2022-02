I took a deep breath and drew a fake cheque onto a blank piece of paper. I wrote it out for a generous sum of money and specified that it was to be paid to me for my book Thirty Things I Love About Myself. Then I dated the cheque – March 2019 – and signed it from the universe.I closed my eyes and meditated with the cheque for a while, imagining how it would feel when this book I was writing was finally finished, and I had a publisher who wanted to buy it. I smiled at how good...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO