ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Carl Erik Fisher on Undoing the Notion of Addiction as an Irredeemable State

By Thresholds
Literary Hub
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is Thresholds, a series of conversations with writers about experiences that completely turned them upside down, disoriented them in their lives, changed them, and changed how and why they wanted to write. Hosted by Jordan Kisner, author of the essay collection Thin Places, and brought to you by Lit Hub...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Urge by Carl Erik Fisher review – against the war on drugs

George Santayana’s aphorism “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it” doesn’t make an appearance in this book. But it could well serve as the subtitle. For if ever a field should heed the lessons of history it is the making of policy on alcohol and other drugs, and their associated addictions. Carl Erik Fisher takes the reader on a vivid tour over several thousand years of multiple cycles of science, medicine and literature, woven together by the thread of the author’s own alcohol and amphetamine addiction and treatment. It is made even more emphatic and moving because he is also a psychiatrist who treats such patients.
GAMBLING
Deadline

Jan DeWitt Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘Judging Amy’ Producer Who Worked In Hollywood For Nearly 50 Years, Was 75

Jan DeWitt, who produced over 500 hours of television and features, including many episodes of Bones and Judging Amy, died as a result of Covid on the morning of January 29 at his home in Santa Barbara. His friend and partner, Charlene, was by his side and his daughter, Anika, was on the phone from Colorado when he passed. He was 75. DeWitt worked all over the world in various capacities. He earned his National Maritime Union seamanship papers and traveled up the Mekong River with a boat full of ammunition when he was 18; then studied agriculture in college and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Whitman
Outsider.com

Celebrate ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Amanda Blake on Her Birthday

The late red-headed actress, Amanda Blake, lived a colorful life. From acting to supporting animals, to even surviving cancer, she made a name for herself in Hollywood. These days, she’s remembered as saloon business owner, Miss Kitty Russell on “Gunsmoke.” But today, we celebrate what would’ve been her 93rd birthday!
CANCER
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Star James Arness Once Described Show as ‘Quality Material’

If anyone could know about calling Gunsmoke and its episodes “quality material,” then it sure was legendary lead actor James Arness. You know that Arness played Marshal Matt Dillon on the CBS Western series for 20 seasons. He made his mark on the show that moved from radio to television. What, though, did he happen to say about the show’s material? Let’s take a look with some help from GunsmokeNet.com.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irredeemable#American
TIME

It's Time For White People to Have Tough Conversations With Their White Friends and Relatives

I recently had dinner with a white friend. He mentioned having completed the Me and White Supremacy workbook— Layla F. Saad’s extraordinary set of exercises for people who hold white privilege and want to interrogate its role in their lives. “How was it?” I asked, sipping my wine. “Exhausting,” he proclaimed. And it is exhausting, the slow, painstaking, write-it-down process of examining how racial hierarchy shows up in one’s conscious and unconscious beliefs, in one’s desires, fears, friendships, and communities. The upshot was that he was doing “the work.” I was happy and, being a person of color, relieved. I also immediately wondered whether he’d insisted that the white members of his social circle—friends, spouse, parents, siblings—do the work, too. But I didn’t ask. I was afraid to learn that he hadn’t.
SOCIETY
DoYouRemember?

‘Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid’ Almost Had A Much Darker Ending

Whether it’s Thelma and Louise’s bombastic drive, the sudden blackout of The Sopranos, or the uplifting last swim of Chief Brody and Quint, some movies feature an ending as iconic as the hours that came before. The last frame of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is photographed in viewers’ minds, but they almost had something very different to remember.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Ethics
buzzfeednews.com

Activists Feel That Awkwafina’s Statement Finally Addressing Her “Blaccent” Controversy Is Too Little, Too Late

After years of pushback about her appropriation of African American Vernacular English (AAVE) and using a “blaccent,” Shang-Chi star Nora Lum, popularly known as Awkwafina, finally addressed the criticisms in a Twitter statement Saturday, saying, “As a non-Black POC, I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE.”
HIP HOP
wmagazine.com

Anna Chlumsky on Inventing Anna and the State of Journalism Today

Photograph by Tina Turnbow; Makeup by Marie-Josée Leduc; Hair by Patrick Kyle; Styling by Jessica Pastor. If you ask most New Yorkers, they remember where they were when the infamous New York magazine article about Anna Delvey (née Sorokin), the fake German heiress who scammed the city’s elite and ended up in a cell on Rikers Island. But Anna Chlumsky, who plays the journalist who wrote that article, is not one of those people. “I came to it fresh,” she told W of her role on Inventing Anna, the Netflix series that chronicles the writer’s saga chasing Delvey.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Gives Advice to Anyone Arrested for Protesting Civil Rights Issues

“Yellowstone” star Piper Perabo is more than just a great actress; she’s also an avid activist and works to prevent injustices in our communities. She attends protests, meetings, and rallies, and lends her voice to the crowd. She also sometimes gets arrested. And, like any public figure, she has advice for anyone who finds themselves in the same situation.
ADVOCACY
Essence

Gina Belafonte Is Aiming To Continue Her Father's Equity Rights Work With Virtual Reality Mental Health Program

The Belafonte legacy of service is not only continuing on, but evolving with the tech-driven times we’re living in now. The Belafonte name is synonymous with not only entertainment excellence, but social justice thanks to the family’s commitment to decades of equity work, led by its famed patriarch Harry. Now, thanks to his daughter Gina, their legacy of service is not only continuing on, but evolving with the tech-driven times we’re living in now.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy