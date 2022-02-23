Carl Erik Fisher on Undoing the Notion of Addiction as an Irredeemable State

George Santayana’s aphorism “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it” doesn’t make an appearance in this book. But it could well serve as the subtitle. For if ever a field should heed the lessons of history it is the making of policy on alcohol and other drugs, and their associated addictions. Carl Erik Fisher takes the reader on a vivid tour over several thousand years of multiple cycles of science, medicine and literature, woven together by the thread of the author’s own alcohol and amphetamine addiction and treatment. It is made even more emphatic and moving because he is also a psychiatrist who treats such patients.

GAMBLING ・ 7 DAYS AGO