Burnside shooting seriously injures delivery driver after would-be thieves couldn't drive stick: CPD
A delivery driver was seriously injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning when a group of thieves tried to steal his car in Chicago's South Side Burnside neighborhood, Chicago police said. The 32-year-old driver was making a delivery in the 600-block of East 87th Place just before 5:25 a.m., when three male suspects entered his delivery vehicle, CPD said. However, since the vehicle had a stick shift, they were not able to drive it away. When the delivery driver returned to his car, he was shot in his shoulder and thigh, according to CPD. RELATED: Boy, 3, injured in West Garfield Park shooting, Chicago fire officials say He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, but remained stable. The suspects got into a waiting blue sedan, possibly a Chevy Malibu, and drove away, traveling north, Chicago police said. No other injuries were reported, and no one was in custody later Wednesday morning. Area Two detectives are investigating.
