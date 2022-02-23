ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnside shooting seriously injures delivery driver after would-be thieves couldn't drive stick: CPD

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 5 days ago

A delivery driver was seriously injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning when a group of thieves tried to steal his car in Chicago's South Side Burnside neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The 32-year-old driver was making a delivery in the 600-block of East 87th Place just before 5:25 a.m., when three male suspects entered his delivery vehicle, CPD said.

However, since the vehicle had a stick shift, they were not able to drive it away.

When the delivery driver returned to his car, he was shot in his shoulder and thigh, according to CPD.

RELATED: Boy, 3, injured in West Garfield Park shooting, Chicago fire officials say

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, but remained stable.

The suspects got into a waiting blue sedan, possibly a Chevy Malibu, and drove away, traveling north, Chicago police said.

No other injuries were reported, and no one was in custody later Wednesday morning.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Comments / 17

factsnotspin
5d ago

I drove stick shifts my entire life. I had sports car for 10 years with a 6 speed. Never locked it or put the top up when going places cause I figure 95% of the population wouldn’t know how to drive it.

Reply(1)
17
(VADUT)
5d ago

Change the law and make an attempted and or actual carjacking a mandatory life sentence, as it was the third strike.

Reply(1)
9
Eva Shipp
5d ago

as an Uber driver that's why I don't drive on the Southside at all sad animals

Reply(5)
12
 

