We’re four episodes into Peacock’s buzzy original series Bel-Air, and one thing is for sure: this isn’t the Fresh Prince we grew up with. Whether you’re loving the modern take on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air or are still pining for the good ‘ol days, you have to admit that Bel-Air and creator Morgan Cooper are peeling back the layers of the characters that we knew and loved in an astonishing way. In this more dramatic reimagining, we’re able to get a fuller understanding of the Banks family as well as the circumstances that shape their very distinct personalities. And Bel-Air isn’t afraid to go there when unpacking these beloved characters. Case in point, the reboot’s multi-dimensional spin on Carlton Banks (played by Olly Sholotan), which reveals the dark side of being a Black one percenter in the city of angels.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO