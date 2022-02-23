ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck Remember This Terrific Trick Shot From The Globetrotters

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
 3 days ago
The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday, March 15th. If you've never seen the Trotters before, do yourself a favor and bring the whole family out for a night of fun. This truly is basketball at its finest. According to a press release from...

The Pride Of A ND Father & Son Is Something To Never Forget

It never stops hurting, some days out of nowhere I'll be driving home and recalling my dad ( the coach ) taking our team to the batting cages, feeling extra incentive to do better than everyone else. I wanted to make him proud, as simple as that. I never did excel at little league baseball, unless you consider striking out like 36 times in a row at the plate is something to brag about ( I'm pretty sure that record is still intact ) - the memory that hits me the most is watching my dad with a clipboard in his hands, calling out our line-up for the game that day. There is something about sports and your father. Years later, when I was 18, my dad and I watched hockey on television for the very first time in our lives, the 1980 United States Olympic "Miracle on Ice" Hockey Team. We never did watch another game after USA won the gold, but it's something I still will never forget.
