ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest, IL

Tenneco being taken private in $7.1 billion deal

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Automotive parts maker Tenneco is being taken private by funds managed by affiliates of private equity firm Apollo in an all-cash deal valued at about $7.1 billion. The transaction includes the assumption...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Benzinga

Recap: Tenneco Q4 Earnings

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tenneco missed estimated earnings by 168.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $0.16. Revenue was up $261.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

FNZ valued at $20 billion in private equity raise

FNZ Group said it received $1.1 billion in equity funding from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and a separate sum from Motive Partners in a deal that values the wealth management platform at about $20 billion. CPP's infusion was part of $1.4 billion the company raised in total, which it disclosed Friday. Once part of Credit Suisse, FNZ launched in 2003 in New Zealand. Since then, the company has grown its assets under management more than seven times to more than $1.5 trillion from $212 billion in the past five years. CDPQ and Generation Investment Management acquired a majority stake in the company in 2018. Temasek invested in the company in 2021. Along with the private equity and pension plan shareholders, FNZ Group also has more than 800 employee-shareholders. Adrian Durham remains founder and group CEO of FNZ. Lazard & Co. Ltd. was exclusive financial adviser on the deal.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Tenneco is acquired by Apollo Management in $7.1B deal

Tenneco (TEN) said it struck a deal to be acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Management (NYSE:APO) for $20.00 per share. The all-cash transaction will have an enterprise valuation of approximately $7.1B, inclusive of debt. The deal price of marks a 100.4% premium over Tenneco's closing share price of $9.98 on February 22.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Forest, IL
Lake Forest, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Cars
Local
Illinois Business
bizjournals

Dallas-based MoneyGram agrees to go private in $1.8-billion deal

MoneyGram International Inc. has agreed to go private in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.8 billion but will keep its leadership team and Dallas headquarters. Chicago private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners announced a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of the Dallas-based global money transfer and payment service for $11 per share, taking the company off the public market. The price represents about a 50% premium from the local company’s closing stock price on Dec. 14. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, pending regulatory approval.
DALLAS, TX
bizjournals

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt to be taken private by Veritas in $2.8B cash deal

Learning technology company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, or HMH, is being taken private in one of the largest acquisition deals involving a local tech company this year. The deal takes place less than a year after the parent company of HarperCollins Publishers closed its acquisition of Houghton Mifflin's books and media division last May.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Preferred Apartment Communities agrees to go private in $5.8 billion deal

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. said Wednesday it agreed to be acquired for $25 a share, or about $5.8 billion, in a take-private deal by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc., a REIT managed by Blackstone Group Inc. . The deal values Atlanta-based Preferred Apartment Communities at a premium of 39% over the unaffected closing stock price on Feb. 9, the date prior to a report that the company was exploring strategic options including a sale. Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities jumped 7.6% in pre-market trades. The deal includes 44 multifamily communities totaling approximately 12,000 units in Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, Charlotte and Nashville, and 54 grocery-anchored retail assets located mostly in Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville and Raleigh. BREIT will also acquire the Company's two Sun Belt office properties and 10 mezzanine/preferred equity investments collateralized by under construction and newly-built multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities CEO said the transaction marks an "excellent outcome for our stockholders." Jacob Werner, co-head of Americas acquisitions for Blackstone Real Estate, led the deal for the firm. The transaction has been unanimously approved by PAC's board of directors and is expected to close in the second quarter. Shares of Blackstone Group fell 0.4% in premarket trades.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apollo#Tenneco Inc#The Lake Forest
Boston Globe

In $2.8 billion deal, Houghton Mifflin heads back to private equity ownership

Famed Boston textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is turning the page on a nearly nine-year chapter as a public company with a $2.8 billion deal to be acquired by New York private equity firm Veritas Capital. It’s a familiar story for Houghton Mifflin, which has previously bounced between public and...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Herald

Buffett still wants deals but can't find any attractive ones

OMAHA, Neb. -- Billionaire Warren Buffett says his company has benefited from some 'œextraordinary luck' in finding acquisitions like BNSF railroad over the decades, but he hasn't had much of that in recent years as Berkshire Hathaway's cash pile has grown to nearly $147 billion. Buffett sought to...
OMAHA, NE
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
150K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy