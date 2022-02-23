ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Canadian Dollar "Worth More" says Desjardins

By Gary Howes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian Dollar was one of 2021's star performers but has lost its flare in 2022, however analysts at Canadian bank Desjardins says it should be valued at higher levels. In a new research note Desjardins says the Canadian currency "has some room to appreciate" noting it has now become undervalued...

