One day, two swing-state congressional maps, and two big pieces of good news for House Democrats. On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court chose a map supported by Democrats that gives them a fighting chance to win a majority of the state’s congressional seats. Soon after that, a North Carolina panel of three judges rejected a GOP-drawn gerrymander and instead released a map that would give Democrats a chance at winning half of the state’s 14 House seats.

