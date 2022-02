Three people were indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 24 on charges that they participated in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy in Johnson County. The indictment in U.S. District Court in Pikeville names Johnson County residents Ned Davis, 38, and Megan Stacy, 27, and Lexington resident Davon Blackford, 41, with conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute the drug.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO