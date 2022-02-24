ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack in the Box (JACK) Tops Q1 EPS by 4c

 2 days ago

Jack In The Box's Q1 Bottom-Line Tops Street View

Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.8% year-on-year, to $344.71 million, missing the consensus of $346.43 million. Systemwide sales grew 0.6% Y/Y, and System same-store sales increased 1.2%. Company-operated same-store sales declined 0.3%, while Franchise same-store sales rose 1.4%. Restaurant-level margin was 18.3%...
Is Jack In The Box A Good Stock To Buy Compared To Peers?

Jack in the Box reported its Q1 results which beat the EPS estimate with positive same store sales growth. Jack in the Box, Inc. (JACK) operates and franchises 2,208 fast-food restaurants primarily in Western states with nearly half of all locations in California. Despite disruptions during the pandemic, the company has executed a strong recovery with the latest quarterly results highlighted by record revenues and same-store sales up from pre-pandemic levels. That said, headline-making inflationary cost pressures have hit margins which explains the more recent weakness in the stock over the last several months. Still, we are bullish on JACK as a category leader that trades at a discount to peers. The company's pending acquisition of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO) is set to add significant growth opportunities supporting a positive long-term outlook.
Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
Devon Energy: The New Kid On The Block With A Potential 9%+ Yield

After years of only providing relatively low dividends, Devon Energy now sees itself as the new kid on the block in the world of income investing. The severe downturn of 2020 seems to have only strengthened the resolve of the oil and gas industry to focus upon shareholder returns instead of production growth. Whilst Devon Energy (DVN) has long provided dividends, until recently they were always relatively low and essentially an afterthought but not now with their new shareholder returns policy and accompanying capital allocation strategy seeing them as the new kid on the block with a potential high 9%+ yield as we head into 2022.
Discovery Hits 22M Paying Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Rises 5 Percent

Discovery, led by CEO David Zaslav, said Thursday that it reached 22 million paying streaming subscribers worldwide to its direct-to-consumer services, including Discovery+, as of the end of 2021, up from 20 million as of Sept. 30. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall had in his earnings preview forecast a streaming subscriber gain of 2 million in the final quarter of 2021, with the company’s results being in line with that.More from The Hollywood ReporterRussia Stripped of Champions League Final After Ukraine InvasionDavid Zaslav: Warner Bros. Discovery Won't Try to "Win the Spending War" In StreamingStudio Profit Report: Disney Dives as Sony...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares rose 39.6% to $20.95 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 16.7 million, which is 243.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
What Home Depot And Lowe’s Fourth Quarter Results Say About The Home Business

The news from the home front – the home improvement retailing front – continues to be good. Very good. Not shocking anyone but the fiercest pessimists, the giant twins that rule the DIY sector, Home Depot and Lowe’s, each reported solid numbers this week, finishing up their fiscal years with strong performances that signal any concerns about the overall home products and service sector are simply unwarranted.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Home Depot, Tempur Sealy, SoFi, Houghton Mifflin and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Home Depot — Shares of the home improvement retailer fell 8.6% with the broader market sell-off, despite the company reporting a quarterly beat on profit, revenue and comparable store sales for the most recent quarter. Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase.
Eldorado Gold: Q4 Earnings Insights

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eldorado Gold beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.13. Revenue was up $33.90 million from the same...
Why Zscaler Shares Are Falling Today

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) is trading significantly lower Friday after the company reported fiscal 2022 second-quarter financial results and issued guidance that disappointed some analysts. Zscaler said quarterly revenue increased 63% year-over-year to $255.56 million, which beat the $241.56 million estimate. The cloud-native cybersecurity company reported quarterly earnings of 13...
Tesla Inc. stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, +1.14% rallied 1.14% to $809.87 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. +1.64%. rising 1.64% to 13,694.62 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +2.51%. rising 2.51% to 34,058.75. This was...
Preview: FS Investment's Earnings

FS Investment (NYSE:FSK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FS Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61. FS Investment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
US Silica Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. US Silica Holdings beat estimated earnings by 24.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was up $57.59 million from...
Recap: Perdoceo Education Q4 Earnings

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Perdoceo Education beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.32. Revenue was up $11.30 million from the same...
