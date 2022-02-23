ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Investors Vote With Their Money In Favor Of Private Capital Hybrid Hedge Funds

By Jacob Wolinsky
Forbes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no secret that investors have been disappointed with hedge fund performance in recent years. As a group, hedge funds again underperformed the major stock market indices during the fourth quarter, although, as with anything else, there are outliers that posted tremendous fourth-quarter performances. However, when we look at...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Performing Hedge Fund Of All Time

For decades, fortunes were made on Wall St .mostly through trading stocks and bonds, and underwriting the public listings of large companies and bond issues for companies, cities, and towns. Mergers and acquisitions became part of Wall St.’s success, and that business has grown exponentially in the last several decades. Venture capital became a road […]
MARKETS
Reuters

COLUMN-Hedge funds take oil profits as inflation fears intensify: Kemp

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A bout of profit-taking ensued last week as seven-year highs in crude oil and middle distillates prices intensified concerns about inflation and the possibility of countermeasures from central banks. Rapidly escalating prices for oil and other commodities have become a central problem for macroeconomic policymakers...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Biden Administration Looks for Private Equity, Hedge Fund Transparency

The Biden administration is looking more into private equity and alternative investments like hedge funds, CNBC reported Wednesday (Feb. 16). This comes as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the U.S. Department of Labor have taken steps to bolster transparency for investors. They’ve also been looking more into ways to cut down on the pool of retirement savers who can buy private equity.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Fund#Equity Funds#Investors
Kansas City Star

Tesla Bear: Hedge Fund Investor Einhorn Takes Put-Options Position

Hedge-fund titan David Einhorn, founder of Greenlight Capital, apparently continues to believe that electric-vehicle heavyweight Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report is overvalued. He has a history of bearish investments against Tesla. And in the fourth quarter, he established a long put position for 100,000 shares of Tesla with...
STOCKS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Top 15 Hedge Fund Managers Earn $15.8 Billion Last Year

It’s getting rough out there for hedge fund managers. The 15 most highly-paid in the industry earned “only” $15.8 billion, down from $23 billion in 2020, according to Bloomberg’s rankings. Worries about inflation and the potential for Federal Reserve tightening injected some volatility into the stock...
MARKETS
bizjournals

Broadcast company Tegna agrees to sell to hedge fund

Tysons media company Tegna Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) has agreed to be acquired by hedge fund Standard General for $24 per share in cash, or approximately $5.4 billion. When including the assumption of Tegna’s debt, the enterprise value of the deal climbs to $8.6 billion, Standard General said in the announcement Tuesday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Washington Post

Even Hedge Funds Should Stay Within Their Rails

Allianz SE is taking an eye-watering charge of 3.7 billion euros ($4.2 billion) to cover the cost of the implosion of its Florida-based hedge funds two years ago. It’s a reminder that even the most risk-seeking market traders need to stay within the rails they’ve agreed upon with their clients.
MARKETS
itechpost.com

Did IBM Favor Millennial Workers Over ‘Dinobabies’ in Private Email Conversation?

IBM executive emails have discussed their "Dinobabies" employees and wanting them to be "extinct species." The executives discussed in the email how to force out older employees. The emails show highly incriminating animosity against older employees by people who were in the company's top-ranking officials at the time. The company...
BUSINESS
Voices of Monterey Bay

When a hedge fund’s shell game backfires

A version of this story was previously published on SaveLocalNews.org. In a stunning Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Lee Enterprises took a big swing at Alden Global Capital, the hedge fund that owns the Monterey Herald, Santa Cruz Sentinel and the Mercury News and is now attempting a hostile takeover of the Lee news chain.
ECONOMY
Dallas News

Prosecutors seek investors who lost money in United Development Funding scheme

The U.S. attorney’s office is searching for investors who might have lost money during a Grapevine real estate development lender’s multiyear fraud scheme. In January, United Development Funding CEO Hollis Greenlaw, president Benjamin Wissink, chief financial officer Cara Delin Obert and asset management director Jeffrey Brandon Jester were found guilty by a jury in Fort Worth on counts of securities fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud affecting a financial institution.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Pantagraph

Hedge fund launches 'Vote No' campaign against Lee Enterprises directors

A New York-based hedge fund on Wednesday officially launched a "Vote No" campaign to oust two Lee Enterprises directors following a failed bid to nominate its own directors. An Alden Global Captial affiliate filed a preliminary proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to solicit stockholder support to compel the resignations.
ELECTIONS
Forbes

Here’s Why 3M Stock Is A Better Pick Over This Industrial Company

We think 3M stock (NYSE: MMM) is currently a better pick than Honeywell stock (NYSE: HON), given its lower valuation and better prospects. 3M is currently trading at a more attractive valuation of 2.4x trailing revenues than 3.6x for Honeywell. Even if we were to look at the P/EBIT ratio, 3M stock appears to be more attractively priced with an 11x P/EBIT ratio, compared to 19x for Honeywell. We believe that this gap in valuation does not make sense, and MMM stock will likely offer higher returns over the coming years than HON stock, as discussed in the sections below. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis 3M vs. Honeywell: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below. We compare these two companies because they both have a similar revenue base.
STOCKS
Forbes

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Honeywell International, Thomson Reuters And Exelon

On 2/24/22, Honeywell International, Thomson Reuters, and Exelon will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Honeywell International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 3/11/22, Thomson Reuters will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.445 on 3/15/22, and Exelon will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3375 on 3/10/22.
MARKETS
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Tri-ED launches Build + Elevate NKY investor campaign; will create private/public-funded entity

The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) launchd Build + Elevate NKY investor campaign Thursday at New Riff Distilling in Newport. The five-year $4.5 million campaign will fund four initiatives and make Tri-ED a private/public-funded company. “The Tri-ED board of directors set the company on a new path three...
NEWPORT, KY
FOXBusiness

Investors don't have enough inflation hedges: Market expert

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Federated Hermes CIO Stephen Auth said that investors do not have enough inflation hedges in their portfolios and that there is a constrained global oil supply impacting the markets and oil prices. STEPHEN AUTH: We expect oil- there has really been a constraint...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy