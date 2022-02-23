ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

February Mailbag Part 2: How much will Porzingis play and re-signing Beal without a supermax

By Albert Lee
Bullets Forever
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is the second part of our mailbag! Part 1 is linked below. Here’s an over-under: Porzingis plays 82 games total for this franchise - jayscott. Albert: Under. Because that would be #SoWizards. Matt Modderno: He tends to play about 2/3 of his games so I’ll take the...

www.bulletsforever.com

Comments / 0

#Supermax#Pacers#Sowizards#The Front Office#Tb#Kcp
NBA

