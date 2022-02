Brad Underwood thinks his wife will have something to say to him about his ejection on Thursday. Underwood was tossed from Illinois’ 86-83 loss to Ohio State with just over six minutes remaining in the game. Underwood was frustrated over his team’s poor play, as well as some calls from the officials, and got a second technical, triggering his ejection. He then exited with big emotion and fired up the crowd (video here).

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO