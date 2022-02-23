ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Dream job alert: get paid to go to a music festival every weekend this summer

By Ed Cunningham
Time Out Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of music festivals being cancelled and delayed, why not hit the circuit in style this summer? Here’s the chance to tick off a whole load of big-name events this festival season, pretty much one weekend after the next: ticket platform Skiddle is looking for one...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

