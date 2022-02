A lot of calls coming into the Clemson Extension office these days are about when to plant cool-season spring vegetables like collards, cabbage and kale. There are some people who always match their planting schedule to important dates like Good Friday, Labor Day, or Halloween. I find it easier to attach major garden chores to high holidays to remind myself to get my plants in the ground. Valentine’s Day is my signal to start planting my hardy spring vegetables like greens, beets, broccoli, radishes, and lettuce.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO