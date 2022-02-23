ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-Year-Old Girl Kills Herself With an Uzi Trying to Record a TikTok Video

By Nathaniel Janowitz
Vice
CULIACÁN, Mexico — A 15-year-old girl in the Mexican state of Sinaloa was killed when she tried to film herself posing with a 9mm Uzi submachine gun for a TikTok video. The accident emphasizes the increasing attraction of the narco lifestyle to young people in the state, which is home to...

? What???
3d ago

In Mexico! And these are the people that Biden is allowing to flood into America! And now give them welfare……

Vice

Vice

