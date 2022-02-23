Michigan regroups to host a hot Rutgers team in a rematch

PISCATAWAY, NJ - JANUARY 04: Caleb Houstan #22 of the Michigan Wolverines in action against Geo Baker #0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during a game at Jersey Mike's Arena on January 4, 2022 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers defeated Michigan 75-67. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Michigan comes in 14-11 overall, and 8-7 in the conference. The Wolverines are coming off of a roller coaster of a weekend. Michigan went on the road to Wisconsin, looking for a Quad 1 road sweep. At the start of the 2nd half, Michigan came out swinging and quickly went up by five points. Wisconsin turned up the offense and the defense, forcing Michigan to hit perimeter shots and the Wolverines did not capitalize. What was once a close game, became a blow out. The game ended in a 77-63 loss, but the entire country could only talk about what happened after the game. Michigan will face suspensions, and will be shorthanded this game. Expect to see extended stretches of Caleb Houstan at the power forward position, and the team needs Brandon Johns and Jace Howard to play their best basketball of the year in order to come out with a win.

Rutgers comes in 16-10 overall, and 10-6 in the conference. Rutgers has had some bad losses but also some of the best wins in the country. The Scarlet Knights have won five of their last seven games, four of them being Quad 1 victories against Associated Press ranked teams. They have been playing like one of the best teams in the country lately, despite still being on the bubble. Rutgers is desperate for another win, especially a road Quad 1 victory. In the first game, Michigan was shorthanded due to virus protocols, and Rutgers ended up winning 75-67. Michigan was a different team then, so was Rutgers, and it will be interesting to see how both teams adjust.

Michigan vs Rutgers Statistical Overview

Pace: Rutgers is one of the slower teams in the country, ranking 292nd in possessions per game, averaging 67.9 possessions. (Michigan is ranked 279th nationally, 68.3 possession per game)

Assists: Rutgers averages 15.7 assists per game, ranking 37th nationally. (Last game against Michigan: 20 assists)

Blocked Shots: Rutgers blocks four shot attempts per game, ranking 81st nationally. (Last game against Michigan: Three blocks)

Team Offensive Efficiency: Rutgers scores on 0.894 points per possession (PPP), ranking 192nd in the country.

Team Defensive Efficiency: Rutgers allows 0.867 PPP, ranking 145th in the country.

How Michigan and Rutgers matchup statistically via Yahoo! Sports.

Rutgers Main Personnel

#24 Ron Harper Jr : Harper Jr is a 6’6″ 245 pound wing out of New Jersey. He is averaging 15.5 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 42.5% from the floor and 40.4% from the 3pt line. Harper Jr has been playing aggressive and well balanced. In the last three games, he has averaged 16.3 points on 45.7% shooting from the floor, and 38.9% from the 3pt line. (Last Game vs Michigan: 20 points and six rebounds)

#4 Paul Mulcahy: Mulcahy is a 6’6″ 210 pound guard out of New Jersey. On the season, he is averaging 9.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 45.1% from the floor and 34.9% from the 3pt line. Mulcahy has played like an All Big Ten caliber type of player recently. In the last six games he is averaging 17.3 points on 66.7% shooting from the floor and 61.5% from 3pt range. Mulcahy has really good size for a guard and is a do it all type of player. Prior to this recent stretch, he never looked for his own shot that much. Mulcahy has turned Rutgers into a dangerous team, adding another weapon for defenses to worry about. (Last Game vs Michigan: Seven points, seven assists, four rebounds)

Secondary Personnel

#0 Geo Baker: Baker is a 6’4″ 185 pound guard out of New Hampshire. He leads Rutgers in minutes played and is the second leading scorer. He averages 12.2 points and four assists per game on 40.3% shooting. In the last ten games, he has scored 25 points twice and three times he has scored eight points or less. He has been a bit inconsistent, and nobody knows which Geo Baker will show up. In the last two games, he has averaged nine points on 35% shooting and 16.7% from the 3pt line. (Last Game vs Michigan: 27 points on 10-15 shooting, four rebounds, four assists)

#22 Caleb McConnell: McConnell is a 6’7″ 200 pound wing out of Florida. He averages 6.4 points, five rebounds, and 2.4 steals. McConnell is the ultimate glue guy and their best defender. He is ranked 10th in the country, and 2nd among all high major players in steals. McConnell takes his fair share of shots but the offense has to be mindful when he is around the ball. In the last five games, he has amassed 21 total steals. (Last Game vs Michigan: Nine points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal)

#11 Cliff Omoruyi: Omoruyi is a 6’11” 240 pound center out of Nigeria. He averages 11.6 points and eight rebounds per game on 60.1% shooting. Cliff has been the enforcer on both ends, protecting the paint. Along with Mulcahy, Cliff is another player who has figured it out recently. In the last six games, he is averaging 15.2 points and playing with a lot of confidence. (Last Game vs Michigan: four points, 12 rebounds, two blocks)