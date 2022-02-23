ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Key Georgia pledge Bo Hughley reaffirms his commitment to the Dawgs

By Jake Reuse about 7 hours
 3 days ago
Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

One of the highest-rated pledges in Georgia's 2023 class took to social media to let folks know he is still invested in his commitment.

On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
Georgia signee EJ Lightsey shot on Monday

NOTE: MANY DETAILS HAVE YET TO EMERGE FROM THIS STORY, AND DUE TO THE SERIOUS NATURE, OUR FOCUS WILL BE ON REPORTING WHAT WE ARE ABLE TO SOLIDLY CONFIRM. THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. DAWGSHQ confirmed and posted to the Dawg Walk Talk message board on Monday evening that Georgia...
Daquayvious Sorey de-commits from the Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia's 2023 recruiting class is now at seven commitments after parting ways with four-star wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey. The wideout, who left Graceville (Fla.) for Shipley (Fla.) this offseason, announced on Friday that his recruitment would now be open to other programs. "To the Georgia coaching staff, I have nothing...
Update: UGA commit, another injured in Fitzgerald shooting

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Two men, one being a University of Georgia commit, were injured in a Monday night shooting in Fitzgerald, according to Police Chief William Smallwood, Jr. The shooting happened at Seaboard Park on Evergreen Way between 6:30-7 p.m. EJ Lightsey, a Fitzgerald football player and UGA commit,...
Coveted juco WR Malik Benson adds 3 major offers

To say Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College receiver Malik Benson’s recruiting stock is red-hot would be an understatement. First, on the football field, Malik Benson shattered records for Hutch C.C. — one of the top junior college programs in the country — as a freshman. Benson became the school’s single-season record holder for receiving yards with more than 1,2200 yards.
Georgia high school senior accepted into 48 colleges, awarded $600K in scholarships

ALBANY, Ga. — A Georgia high school senior has been accepted to 48 colleges and offered $600,000 in scholarships. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Kenyari Sawyer, 17, is a 4.0 student at Monroe Comprehensive High School in Albany. She’s currently in the dual enrollment program at Albany State University majoring in criminal justice and says she wants to become a defense attorney.
3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
Report: Former SEC defensive coordinator considering move to Alabama

Todd Grantham, a coach that has been a defensive coordinator at several Power 5 programs such as Georgia, Louisville, Mississippi State and Florida, could be joining Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama, according to FootballScoop.com. The report also noted that Grantham most likely wouldn’t take over as DC, but would work closely with the front seven. He has extensive experience coaching defensive linemen and linebackers.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs bill reaffirming state ties with Israel

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed bipartisan legislation Monday that prohibits the state from doing business with companies that are boycotting Israel. The Georgia House and Senate overwhelmingly passed different versions of House Bill 383 last year. It didn’t receive final passage until early in this year’s session, when the House agreed to the Senate version.
LOOK: Arkansas AD provides Kentucky basketball with serious bulletin board material

Saturday is a huge day for college basketball, with a number of premium matchups ready to be played. One of those games is a matchup between SEC foes Kentucky and Arkansas. Kentucky, currently ranked No. 6, is one game back from Auburn in SEC standings. Arkansas, No. 18, is two games back. The outcome of Saturday’s game between Arkansas and Kentucky will have a huge impact on the SEC picture with just a handful of games remaining in the regular season.
No. 9 Notre Dame hockey completes season sweep of No. 2 Michigan

With just 0.2 seconds left on the clock and Notre Dame ahead by a goal Saturday, graduate senior goaltender Matthew Galajda gladly gave up the crease to fellow Irish net-minder Conor Klaers. Klaers hadn’t played a single second all season to that point. When the final buzzer rang, technically that...
