Key Georgia pledge Bo Hughley reaffirms his commitment to the Dawgs

Todd Grantham, a coach that has been a defensive coordinator at several Power 5 programs such as Georgia, Louisville, Mississippi State and Florida, could be joining Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama, according to FootballScoop.com. The report also noted that Grantham most likely wouldn’t take over as DC, but would work closely with the front seven. He has extensive experience coaching defensive linemen and linebackers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO