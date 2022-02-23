ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

SMU Basketball takes on Tulsa as momentum builds down the stretch

By Billy Embody about 7 hours
Kendric Davis comes out for the Memphis game. (Matt Visinsky - On3)

SMU Basketball takes on Tulsa at 7 p.m. CT in Moody Coliseum on Wednesday with the game broadcast on ESPN+. The Mustangs are coming off a dominant 73-57 win over Memphis on Sunday and now look to keep their unblemished home record intact.

In the first matchup against Tulsa, SMU Basketball won 74-69 on the road to open American Athletic Conference play. Star point guard Kendric Davis had 26 points, his previous conference career-high before his 27 on Sunday, to pace the Mustangs.

Head coach Tim Jankovich sees this one as yet another game that SMU can’t look past. His veteran team is beginning to show him that they’re capable of handling lesser teams as Tulsa comes in 9-16 overall.

“Our guys are about to convince me that we’re not young, we’re not going to do that,” Jankovich said before going on to joke about the first matchup. “They know what’s at stake. We talked a lot about Tulsa. We beat them so bad, you know, it was like, a one possession game I think with 45 seconds to go for gosh sakes.”

Still, Jankovich sees Tulsa surging. SMU Basketball wants to stay focused on Wednesday and not what looms Sunday when the Mustangs face Houston.

“They’ve won two out of three I think. They beat Cincinnati and Cincinnati is really, really, really talented,” Jankovich said. “Just won at South Florida. Hung 80 something on Cincinnati for gosh sakes. They play a matchup zone. They’re hard to play against. That’s the only game we need to worry about, the only game we need to think about, the only game I want our guys thinking about. I don’t see it as an easy game.

“I see them as a very good team that has had a lot of bad luck.”

SMU Basketball looking to keep home record perfect

Jeriah Horne paces Tulsa this season with a 15.8 scoring average. He also pulls down a team-high 6.8 rebounds a night. Sophomore guard Griffin is next in scoring, averaging 15.4 per game. Graduate senior Darien Jackson scores at a 9.3 clip and has averaged 14.3 points per game over the past four contests. Freshman Anthony Pritchard dishes out a team-high 3.2 assists per game and has contributed more than 25 percent of the team’s total assists on the season.

SMU Basketball is 16-3 in the last 19 games, and receiving votes in the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll. SMU is 13-0 at Moody Coliseum this season and has won 15 straight at home overall. That is tied for the eighth-longest active home win streak in NCAA D-I.

Jankovich’s team is looking to keep the home cooking going. His SMU Basketball team came out a little jittery against the Tigers, but settled in to whip the visitors.

“Early on, you could see we were a little excited to start the game,” Jankovich said after the Memphis game. “We kind of forgot what we were trying to do. Honestly, this was not what we were trying to do from the very beginning. When we settled in, we got the spacing where we wanted it, got the decisions. It was good sailing.”

On3.com

John Calipari calls out officiating prior to matchup vs Jaylin Williams

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are preparing for another huge match up on the hardwood. Their next opponent is the No. 18 ranked team in the country, the Arkansas Razorbacks. And at the Wildcats pregame press conference on Friday, Wildcats heac coach John Calipari talked about what his star forward, Oscar Tshiebwe, must do to stay out of foul trouble against the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
On3.com

LOOK: Arkansas AD provides Kentucky basketball with serious bulletin board material

Saturday is a huge day for college basketball, with a number of premium matchups ready to be played. One of those games is a matchup between SEC foes Kentucky and Arkansas. Kentucky, currently ranked No. 6, is one game back from Auburn in SEC standings. Arkansas, No. 18, is two games back. The outcome of Saturday’s game between Arkansas and Kentucky will have a huge impact on the SEC picture with just a handful of games remaining in the regular season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Coveted juco WR Malik Benson adds 3 major offers

To say Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College receiver Malik Benson’s recruiting stock is red-hot would be an understatement. First, on the football field, Malik Benson shattered records for Hutch C.C. — one of the top junior college programs in the country — as a freshman. Benson became the school’s single-season record holder for receiving yards with more than 1,2200 yards.
NFL
On3.com

AJ Hoggard explains why he wanted to guard Jaden Ivey

Purdue’s Jaden Ivey is one of the most electrifying players in all of college basketball. It takes a fierce competitor to want to defend him during a college basketball game. Michigan State’s AJ Hoggard wanted that defensive assignment badly before the Purdue-Michigan State game on Saturday. He was telling his teammates about it all week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WREG

AKA Sorority to host in-person conference in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of members of the southeast region of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated will flood into Memphis next week for their annual conference. Mitzi Dease Paige is gearing up to lead almost 6,000 members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated into Memphis for the sorority’s South East Regional Conference at the new […]
MEMPHIS, TN
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe's 30 points not enough, Kentucky falls to Arkansas 75-73

After falling down by double-digits in the first half for the third consecutive game, Kentucky couldn’t complete the victory trifecta. The No. 6 Wildcats trailed by as many as 13 points early in the contest against the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks before coming back in the second half to create one of the most thrilling finishes of the season. But the late UK effort wasn’t enough down the stretch as Arkansas pulled away in the final minute to sneak out of Bud Walton Arena with a 75-73 win on Saturday. Kentucky saw a 30-point, 18-rebound performance from National Player of the Year candidate Oscar Tshiebwe, but the defense couldn’t slow down Arkansas’ JD Notae, who exploded for 30 points of his own.
NBA
On3.com

WATCH: Wendell Moore sends it in with authority

Duke’s Wendell Moore, Jr. has proven that he’s one of the most explosive dunkers in college basketball. In case college basketball fans needed a fresh reminder, he gave them one on Saturday night against Syracuse. Watch below as he gets the steal on the fast break, takes off, and sends it in with authority.
NBA
On3.com

Tom Izzo shares key for Michigan State in final stretch of season

Saturday was a historic day for Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, and not just because his Spartans upset the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers courtesy of a game-wining three-point shot from guard Tyson Walker. The game held historic implications, too, as Izzo notched his 662nd-career Big Ten victory — bringing him into a tie with legendary Indiana head coach Bob Knight for the most Big Ten wins in history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

NC State basketball dominated by North Carolina, 84-74

While there may be a new coach on the sideline for North Carolina, the Tar Heels continue to have the number of NC State basketball. For the second time this year, UNC dominated NC State from tip-to-finish, sweeping the Wolfpack with an 84-74 win Saturday afternoon at PNC Arena in Raleigh. It ended a forgettable year at home for NC State in conference play with a 1-9 record.
RALEIGH, NC
College Football News

SMU vs Houston College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

SMU vs Houston prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, February 27. Record: SMU (20-6), Houston (23-4) – Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. SMU vs Houston Game Preview.
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

KSR's top takeaways from Kentucky's 75-73 loss at Arkansas

Kentucky’s couldn’t get it done on the road, falling to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville by a final score of 75-73 to move to 23-6 overall and 12-4 in the conference. It was a loss that — for now — pushed the Wildcats down to No. 4 in the SEC standings, with Auburn sitting at No. 1, Arkansas now coming in at No. 2, and Tennessee moving up to No. 3.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
